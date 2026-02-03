Merlin has kicked off February with an exciting new deal.

When you book a short break on selected dates at either LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers, Chessington, Thorpe Park, or Warwick Castle, you'll get a Merlin Annual Pass for no extra cost.

This means that after your stay, you can continue to enjoy all that Merlin has to offer throughout the rest of the year.

This is one of the best Merlin offers we've ever seen, and the RadioTimes.com Going Out team know a thing or two about a great theme park deal. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of free park entry over the next year.

Jump to:

What is the Merlin short break offer?

LEGOLAND Merlin Entertainments

This new two for one Merlin offer is appropriately named 'Stay for a Night, Play for a Year', and it gets you a completely free Merlin Annual Pass when you book a short stay at selected on-site hotels at LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers, Chessington, Thorpe Park, or Warwick Castle.

The Merlin Annual Pass comes with a host of benefits applicable to over 30 UK attractions, as well as exclusive perks and discounts.

Simply book your short break between 3rd Feb and 1st Mar 2026 to get your hands on a Merlin Annual Pass for no extra cost. This deal is applicable for trips from now until 26th June 2026.

When does the Merlin short break deal start?

The Merlin short break deal is available right now, having gone live this morning.

When does the Merlin short break offer end?

This exclusive summer offer will come to an end on 1st March 2026 and your trip must take place before 26th June 2026.

How to get the Merlin Annual Pass for no extra cost

So, how do you claim this brilliant offer?

Firstly, head over to the Twice the Fun page on your chosen theme park, and download your tickets for easy entry.

Next, Merlin will send you an email with your booking details and barcode, and remember to keep this email safe for your second visit.

Remember, entry to all attractions is subject to availability, pre-booking your tickets in advance is essential to guarantee entry, the lead booker name must match the name on the original booking, and keep the booking email from your first visit.

