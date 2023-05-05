The group made it big in the early 2000s, right at the end of the golden era of boybands that began in the '90s. The boys — Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd — became the youngest band to debut an album at number one in 2004 with Room on the 3rd Floor, which included some of the bands best known songs today, including Five Colours in Her Hair and Obviously.

McFly continued to produce hits which fans couldn't help but sing along to, like Star Girl. And then, in 2013, the band made pretty much every pop fan's dreams come true by combining with fellow boy band Busted to form super group McBusted. If you were lucky enough to get to see McBusted on their tour, we're very jealous!

The band reformed as McFly – but much to the disappointment of fans, announced a hiatus which can often be synonymous with a breakup. (We're still keeping our finger's crossed for One Direction to come back but it's not looking likely.) Luckily McFly did get back together, and Power to Play is their second album since reforming.

The band will be joined on tour by rock band Lost Alone, so fans won't want to miss this! Here's everything you need to know about McFly's 2023 tour, including the full list of dates and venues.

Buy tickets for McFly 2023 tour at Ticketmaster

Where can I see McFly's 2023 UK tour?

McFly look like they're going to have a busy autumn and winter, with lots of dates across the UK including in Southampton, Norwich and Newcastle.

How to get tickets to McFly's 2023 Power to Play tour

Tickets for most venues have been available on pre-sale for the past couple of days via Ticketmaster. If you've missed out on the pre-sale though, don't worry – the general sale kicks off today (Friday 5th May) at 9am.

We recommend you act quickly as tickets will likely sell out fast, especially for shows where the band are only playing one date, like in London and Glasgow.

