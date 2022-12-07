Formed in London in 2003, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, make up McFly: a pop-rock group named after the Back to the Future character Marty McFly.

They adorned posters on every teenage girl’s bedroom wall in the early noughties, and now they’re back in 2023 for a summertime performance at Dreamland Margate.

The British boyband shot to fame in 2004 when English pop punk group Busted invited them to support them on their 2004 tour. McFly’s debut album, Room on the 3rd Floor, then debuted at number one in the UK Albums Chart and is certified double Platinum.

It makes McFly the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one, beating The Beatles’ record, and the album produced hits like Five Colours In Her Hair and Obviously.

The single Star Girl was released in 2006 to promote the English group’s third studio album, Motion in the Ocean. The song reached number one in its first week.

And after McFly came McBusted. All four members of McFly and two members from Busted - James Bourne and Matt Willis - came together to create the supergroup, which toured UK arenas throughout April and May in 2014.

During a brief hiatus from 2016 to 2019, each McFly member established themselves outside of the band: Fletcher became a bestselling children’s author, Jones became a coach on The Voice Kids, Judd won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and is a TV presenter, and Poynter formed an alternative rock band called INK.

In 2020, the band released their sixth studio album, Young Dumb Thrills, and in the summer of 2021, McFly could be found up and down the UK playing at various summer festivals.

Now, McFly will be taking over Dreamland Margate next July. Here’s how you can get tickets.

McFly UK tour 2023: when and where is the summer show?

With seven number one singles, six top 10 albums, seven arena tours, and over 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are a force to be reckoned with.

The British foursome will play Dreamland as part of the Margate Summer Series. Also set to appear over the summer are Bastille, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays.

How to get tickets to McFly at Dreamland Margate

We’re All About You getting McFly tickets for 2023, and this open-air concert is the perfect event for any McFly fan.

Presale for eligible O2 Priority members is happening right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 7th December).

General on sale is happening on Friday 9th December at 9am.

