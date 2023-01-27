After 40 years in the music industry, the Queen of Pop is commemorating her reign with a Celebration Tour spanning two continents and 11 cities in Europe. Featuring some of her greatest hits like Vogue, Hung Up, and Material Girl, we would go through the wilderness to be there.

Don’t go for second best, put your love to the test by grabbing yourself a ticket to Madonna’s 2023 world tour. The singer has added yet another London show, and the RadioTimes.com is here to help you nab a ticket or two.

So far, the tour has sold out 36 shows, with 600,000 tickets bought - and counting. Thanks to the overwhelming demand, 23 new dates were added last week across North America and Europe, and now yet another UK performance has been planned.

The 64-year-old will be heading to London’s O2 arena from 15th-18th October, then to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Paris. But don’t get hung up on that, because the singer will then be making a triumphant return to the UK on 5th December for her final show.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour is the star’s first tour since the Madame X shows in 2019 and 2020. Now, she’s hoping to mark her four decades of fame with "the show [fans] have been waiting for".

Here’s how you can bag yourself some tickets.

Buy Madonna tickets at Ticketmaster

The Celebration Tour will kick off on 15th July in Vancouver, before making its way through America and over to Europe. Madonna will be performing in London five times, with the additional performance acting as the showstopper.

Here’s the date and venue for Madonna’s extra London show:

There are still a very (and we mean very) small number of tickets available for the other UK shows. Here is a list of the dates:

Ticketing site Live Nation is also selling tickets to Madonna’s international dates. Here’s a list of European tour dates and venues:

General sale tickets for Madonna’s additional UK date go on sale today (Friday 27th January) at 9am.

With 600,000 tickets sold, its safe to say that demand for this once-in-a-lifetime show is very high. To help, we have some tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

