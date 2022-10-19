The world tour is in support of Tomlinson’s second solo album, Faith in the Future, which is released on 11th November this year.

It’s been a fantastic few months for former One Direction fans, with Harry Styles sharing his Love On Tour UK dates, Niall Horan becoming a The Voice US coach, and now Louis Tomlinson announcing a world tour.

The Doncaster-born singer first shot to fame as a member of One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. One Direction was formed on The X Factor back in 2010 by judge Nicole Scherzinger. Tomlinson was one of five members along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

What happened next can only really be described as a fever dream.

One Direction’s debut studio album Up All Night saw the boy band become the first UK group to have their debut album reach number one in the USA, and the Up All Night Tour sold out within minutes. The band’s second album, Take Me Home, reached number one in over 35 countries, and the third album, Midnight Memories, became the best-selling album worldwide in 2013, with the album’s lead single Best Song Ever still their highest-charting single in the US to date.

It’s safe to say it was a brilliant time to be a Directioner, and luckily for the fans, every member of One Direction has released solo music since the band’s hiatus in 2016.

Louis Tomlinson’s debut solo album, Walls, was released in January 2020, and it featured the hit singles Two Of Us, Kill My Mind, We Made It, Don’t Let it Break Your Heart, and Walls. Tomlinson then embarked on the Louis Tomlinson World Tour, which spanned five months and visited 20 countries.

Now, the singer-songwriter is touring with his second album, Faith in the Future, which features the lead single Bigger Than Me and new track Out of My System.

Talking about the Louis Tomlinson World Tour and his upcoming series of gigs, the artist said: "I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album."

Here’s how to get tickets to the Faith in the Future world tour.

When is Louis Tomlinson’s UK and Ireland tour?

The Two Of Us singer embarks on his world tour in the summer of 2023. The Faith in the Future tour starts in Germany, continues through Europe, then visits Dublin before finishing in the UK. Here’s a full list of Louis Tomlinson’s UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Louis Tomlinson UK and Ireland tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for the Faith in the Future tour go on sale today (Wednesday 19th October) at 9am for fans who have pre-ordered the new album.

General release tickets go on sale Friday 21st October at 9am.

How to get tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s UK and Ireland tour

We’re under no illusion that getting tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s world tour is going to be easy - there are a lot of former Directioners after all… But there are a few things you can do to get to the front of the Ticketmaster line.

We’ve put together this article to help you: how to beat the Ticketmaster queue. Good luck!

