When the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 — which later turned into a definite split in 2016 — Harry Styles became a musician in his own right.

Harry Styles is something of an icon. He shot to fame in The X Factor -created boyband One Direction, which quickly became one of the best-selling boybands of all time, and gathered a huge fan base.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017. It debuted at number one in the UK and the US, and its lead single Sign of the Times — which features a fantastic cream jumper in the music video, by the way — topped the UK Singles Chart.

His second album, Fine Line, includes hits like Watermelon Sugar, Adore You, and Golden, and became the soundtrack to a lot of people’s first summer in lockdown.

Now, with a third album under his belt, Harry’s House, Harry Styles has embarked on his Love On Tour shows. The former One Direction member has just finished performing concerts in Europe, and is set to bring the love to Mexico in November this year.

Love On Tour had a phenomenal run in the UK, with Styles bringing out Mitski, Wolf Alice, and Arlo Parks to support him on various dates, so it’s no surprise that the singer-songwriter has decided to extend the tour to 2023.

British indie rock duo Wet Leg will support Styles at his new UK dates, with Irish rock band Inhaler joining both Styles and Wet Leg for a huge concert in Ireland.

Here’s how to get Love On Tour 2023 tickets.

Buy tickets for Harry Styles Love On Tour at Ticketmaster

There's nothing better than seeing your favourite artist perform live and we have tickets for a whole host of musicians, like Muse tickets and Jack Harlow tickets, in our Going Out section.

Is Harry Styles touring in the UK in 2023?

Want to know if the As It Was singer is playing in your home city in 2023? Here’s a full list of Harry Styles's UK and Ireland dates and venues:

When do tickets for Harry Styles's new 2023 UK tour dates go on sale?

Although you can watch Harry Styles in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring alongside Florence Pugh, or in the film adaptation of My Policeman with Emma Corrin, there’s nothing like seeing the man himself in the flesh.

Presale tickets are on sale at 10am today (Thursday 1st September), with general release going on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 2nd September).

We’re sure tickets for Love On Tour will sell like hot cakes, so to avoid disappointment, there are a few things you can try: head to the Ticketmaster site before the ticket release to guarantee yourself a place in the queue, and buddy up — if you and a few friends join the Ticketmaster queue, there’s more chance at least one of you will get tickets.

Buy tickets for Harry Styles Love On Tour at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Looking for something out of the ordinary to try? Check out the best immersive experiences in London. If you're a fan of the theatre, here are the best West End shows and how to get cheap theatre tickets.