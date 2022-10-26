Starting in January 2023, the tour will take Capaldi across the UK and Ireland, and we're sure to see him feature material from his knock-out debut album, Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent.

Lewis Capaldi recently announced a new album and a huge UK tour - and today, finally, you can get tickets! Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know to secure tickets and see Lewis Capaldi live and in the flesh.

He's best known for tracks like Before You Go and Someone You Loved, the latter of which topped both the UK singles chart and the US Billboard Top 100, ultimately becoming the UK's best-selling single of 2019.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and musician has seen amazing success at just 26 years of age. Now, fans across the UK and Ireland will have the chance to see him perform his hits live.

Leeds is Capaldi's first stop on a tour that will take him around the UK and Ireland. Check out the full list of dates below.

Lewis Capaldi UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets were made available this morning (Wednesday 26th October) at 9am.

The general sale begins on Friday at 9am, for those who don't have access to the presale.

How to get tickets for the Lewis Capaldi UK tour

Unfortunately, access to the presale is limited to those who pre-ordered Capaldi's album before 2PM yesterday. If you did so, you'll be able to bag tickets today. Otherwise you'll have to wait for the general sale.

There are still one or two tips and tricks to bear in mind to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Firstly, for the uninitiated, be aware that there is still an online queue for high-demand events like this. As a result, we recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site before that 9am sale time to guarantee a space near the front.

Secondly, keep your payment details handy because once you get to the front of the queue and select your tickets, they'll only be 'reserved' for you for a set time. The last thing you want to do is over-run and lose them!

