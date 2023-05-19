This autumn, the 19-year-old is heading out on an immense world tour with 42 shows across North America, Europe and Oceania. Then, in October, she’ll be coming back to friends in the UK for six performances booked in Manchester, Glasgow, London and more.

If Lauren Spencer Smith was ever someone you loved, then finding out about her upcoming UK tour should drive you crazy.

The start date of the Mirror Tour, July 14th, will coincide with the release of Smith’s debut album of the same name.

Described as “a story of reflection, healing and growth”, Smith has explained where the idea for the album came from: “I went through a hard break-up, and the album tells the story of that all, the journey of that and now being in a more happy relationship. The title comes from the one thing in my life that’s seen me in every emotion through that journey— my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

With the amount of detail in her songwriting plus incredible vocals, Smith really knows how to reflect our feelings (get it?). The singles Flowers and Narcissist, which will both be part of the full-length album, are hugely emotive ballads that got the singer RIAA Gold Certification, while Fingers Crossed reached Platinum.

As of 2022, the Canadian singer had achieved one billion streams and performed her best hits on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the 2022 MTV VMAs – that’s a long way from her beginnings on American Idol!

Now, she’s out on tour with tickets going on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know about the UK dates.

Buy Lauren Spencer Smith tickets at Ticketmaster

The Mirror Tour will begin in Chicago on July 14th and go on to 18 dates across North America before jetting over to Europe in September. Then it’s tea and biscuits for Smith as she heads over to the UK from September 28th to October 9th for six shows, with a date also booked in Ireland.

Here are the details:

How much do Lauren Spencer Smith tickets cost?

Tickets for Smith's shows cost anywhere between £18 and £26 depending on the venue. You can also upgrade to a meet and greet experience at each show which will cost between £110 and £120, again depending on the venue. Plus, you can sign up to the Lauren Spencer Smith Q&A which will cost around £70.

Lauren Spencer Smith UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Mirror Tour are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 19th May). A pre-sale originally opened on Monday 15th May for O2 Priority customers and fans who pre-ordered Smith’s new album.

If seeing Lauren Spencer Smith live is all you want, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

