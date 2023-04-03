Olajide Olayinka Williams 'JJ' Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, and Jocelyn 'Joe' Faisal Jules Fournier are going head-to-head in what will be KSI's biggest challenge to date. Announcing the news on Twitter, Ticketmaster tweeted (along with plenty of boxing glove emojis): "MF & DAZN: X Series 007; KSI vs Fournier. KSI returns to the ring to take on pro boxer Joe Fournier live at OVO Arena, Wembley on Sat 13 May."

If you're familiar with Misfits Boxing — a crossover boxing promotion founded by KSI — you'll know that the upcoming X Series 007 promises to bring plenty of mayhem to London's OVO Arena Wembley.

An exhibition fight is a sports match which isn't part of a competition, but instead demonstrates the skills of the participants – and, boy, are these two participants eager to show-off their skillsets. Speaking about the match, 29-year-old KSI said: "I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock out a pro boxer.

"Each fight, people are seeing a better KSI and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night. As soon as people enter the ring with me, they realise they are in hell. And they either leave the ring bruised, battered or sleeping. In the ring, I am an evil man."

KSI has a huge task ahead of him: beating undefeated professional boxer Fournier. The nightclub tycoon-turned boxer, Fournier, is a 9-0 professional fighter, having knocked all nine of his opponents out. He's probably best known for going the distance with former heavyweight world champion David Haye. However, YouTuber KSI is entering the ring in glory, having knocked out Brazilian FaZe Temperrr in one round to claim the Misfits Cruiserweight title earlier this year.

Responding to KSI, 40-year-old Fournier shot back: "I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening."

The fight will take place on Saturday 13th May and it's tipped to be the boldest crossover showdown of the year, so you're not going to want to miss out on this one. Here's how you can secure tickets.

Buy tickets for KSI vs Joe Fournier at Ticketmaster

KSI vs Joe Fournier: when and where is the Misfits 007 UK fight?

KSI celebrates beating FaZe Temperr for the MF Cruiserweight Title. Getty / Julian Finney

KSI's hugely anticipated return to the ring will take place on Saturday 13th May this year. The boxing match will be hosted at the OVO Arena Wembley. Located in north-west London, the OVO Arena Wembley is next door to Wembley Stadium, and it's a huge indoor space which packs in plenty of buzz.

If you miss out on bagging tickets to see the match, you can watch it live on DAZN. Check out our guide on how to watch DAZN in the UK for information on how to subscribe to the sporting events platform.

Buy tickets for KSI vs Joe Fournier at Ticketmaster

How to get KSI vs Joe Fournier tickets for May

Tickets for the KSI vs Joe Fournier bout are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, having been released on Friday 31st March at midday.

At the time of writing, tickets for the match start from £36.50, and there are various sections still available to buy seats in. If you want to get close to the action, we recommend being quick, though, as seats near the ring are becoming few and far between.

Buy tickets for KSI vs Joe Fournier at Ticketmaster

