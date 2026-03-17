When you think of nu metal, there's always one band that comes to mind first: Korn.

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The American group released their first album in 1994, and would go on to pioneer the entire genre of nu metal, with groups like Limp Bizkit and Lincoln Park following in their footsteps.

Korn's career has now spanned over three decades, selling over 40 million albums globally and winning two Grammys.

The group are now heading to five venues across the UK in 2026 accompanied by Architects. Here's how you can see them live.

Check out the biggest UK tour and concerts in 2026.

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Here's a full list of dates and venues for Korn's 2026 UK tour:

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When do Korn tickets go on sale?

Jonathan Davis, vocalist of Korn. BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

General sale tickets will be released at 8am on Friday 20 March.

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets a little earlier, here's a full list of Korn pre-sales, which are applicable to all shows:

Artist pre-sale (from 8am on Tue 17 Mar until 8am on Fri 20 Mar)

Priority from 02 pre-sale (from 8am on Wed 18 Mar until 8am on Fri 20 Mar)

Live Nation pre-sale (from 8am on Thu 19 Mar until 8am on Fri 20 Mar)

Download pre-sale (from 8am on Thu 19 Mar until 8am on Fri 20 Mar)

Are there Korn hospitality tickets?

Yes! Seat Unique is offering hospitality tickets for a range of Korn's shows. These packages start from £159 and include additional perks like VIP seating, food and drink and queue-skipping.

Buy Korn hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How to get Korn tickets UK

As Korn are playing a limited run of UK shows, we'd recommend getting online at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AXS – and don't forget about hospitality tickets!

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