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Everything you need to know about The Pussycat Dolls Forever 2026 reunion tour: dates, pre-sale and how to get tickets
When I Grow Up, I'm gonna get The Pussycat Dolls tickets!
Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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