Don't Cha wish The Pussycat Dolls would get back together? Well, your wish has come true.

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After their reunion performance at the UK’s X Factor: Celebrity finale, as well as releasing a 2020 single, The Pussycat Dolls are officially reuniting, this time as a trio.

Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts will be visiting venues across the UK in 2026 as part of their aptly-named PCD Forever tour. And if three noughties icons weren't enough, you'll be delighted to hear that the group will be supported by Lil' Kim.

For the chance to hear hits like Buttons and Stickwitu live, here's how you can get tickets to the Pussycat Dolls Forever tour.

For the latest ticketing releases, here's how to get Korn tickets, plus check out the biggest UK tour and concerts in 2026.

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Here's a full list of dates and venues for The Pussycat Dolls's 2026 reunion tour:

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When do Pussycat Dolls tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 20 March.

The Pussycat Dolls in 2006 KMazur/WireImage for Conde Nast media group

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets a little earlier, here's a full list of Pussycat Dolls pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 9am on Wed 18 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Dublin

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 9am on Wed 18 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester

OVO pre-sale (from 9am on Wed 18 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 9am on Wed 18 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Manchester

Three+ pre-sale (from 9am on Wed 18 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Dublin

Spotify pre-sale (from 9am on Thu 19 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 9am on Thu 19 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (from 9am on Thu 19 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Glasgow, Manchester

MCD pre-sale (from 9am on Thu 19 Mar until 9am on Fri 20 Mar): Dublin

Are there Pussycat Dolls hospitality tickets?

Yes! Seat Unique is offering hospitality tickets for a range of The Pussycat Dolls's shows. These packages start from £130 and include additional perks like VIP seating, food and drink and queue-skipping.

Buy The Pussycat Dolls hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Who was in The Pussycat Dolls?

The history of The Pussycat Dolls is a long and storied one.

The first iteration of The Pussycat Dolls was in 1995, as a burlesque-inspired dance troupe with a residency at The Viper Room. This era featured a constantly changing line-up, with celebrity guests including Christina Applegate, Pamela Anderson and Scarlett Johansson.

Through several notable incidents, including a Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle cameo and a dedicated Pussycat Dolls Lounge in Caesars Palace, the troupe developed into its own brand.

In 2004, vocalists Nicole Scherzinger, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt were recruited to join existing members Jessica Sutta, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar to form The Pussycat Dolls official band.

The pop powerhouse disbanded in 2010 after releasing two studio albums, before briefly returning for an X Factor: Celebrity appearance in 2019 and a new single in 2020.

Now in 2026, the re-formed PussyCat Dolls is made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts.

How to get The Pussycat Dolls tickets UK

This is a huge moment in pop history, so we're expecting demand to be ultra high. We'd recommend getting online at least 30 minutes before tickets go on sale to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AXS – and don't forget about hospitality tickets! If you have access to any pre-sales, we'd recommend you use it.

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