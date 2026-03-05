The nominees for the 50th Olivier Awards have landed with Paddington and Into the Woods leading the (very musical) charge for the most awards.

The special anniversary edition of the awards will take place on 12 April 2026 with Traitors star Nick Mohammed set to host.

Also among the nominees are some of our favourite shows from last year like Sean Hayes's Good Night Oscar and Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell's edition of Much Ado About Nothing. Unsurprisingly, Jamie Lloyd's hit production of Evita has also struck gold with nominations for Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez.

But those productions are all, well, dead and gone. They've left the West End with our only hope of seeing them again being revivals or a cinema screening. So, what about the ones that are still on? If you're someone who pays attention to the awards lists, what better time to take the Oliviers' recommendations and go see one of their nominees?

Below, we've compiled the Olivier nominated plays and musicals that you can still see in London at the moment. You'll find that some are around for just a few moments longer, while others are sure to be residents for a long time. Let's go!

All the Olivier Award nominees you can still see at the West End

Paddington the Musical

Paddington (Arti Shah) and Mrs Brown (Amy Ellen Richardson). Credit: Johan Persson

Nominated for

Best new musical

Best actor in a musical (James Hameed and Arti Shah)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical (Tom Edden)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical (Amy Booth-Steel/Victoria Hamilton-Barritt)

Best director (Like Sheppard)

Best choreographer (Ellen Kane)

Best costume design (Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar)

Best set design (Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward)

Best sound design (Gareth Owen)

Outstanding musical contribution (Matt Brind)

Hardly a surprise that five-star hit Paddington the Musical has scooped up so many nominations! After building up to the show for so long it did not disappoint, bringing all the bear's warmth, wonder and wisdom to the London stage – as well as plenty of Marmalade! Paddington is still running at the Savoy Theatre until May 2027 with shows every Wednesday to Monday, although bear in mind that tickets get snapped up fast so you may have to book far in advance.

Buy Paddington the musical tickets at LOVETheatre

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. Tristram Kenton

Nominated for

Best new musical

Best actress in a musical (Jenna Russell)

This "gut-wrenchingly gorgeous show" scooped up two nominations (and a four-star review from us) for its incredible mix of pop-folk, humour, grief, and stunning design. Based on Rachel Joyce’s bestselling novel, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry follows one ordinary man on an extraordinary journey across England, and is still running at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 18 April 2026.

Buy The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry tickets at London Theatre Direct

American Psycho

Christian Bale in the American Psycho film. Lionsgate Films

Nominated for

Best musical revival

Best choreographer (Lynn Page)

The cult classic movie American Psycho, all about the degenerating mind of one Patrick Bateman, is on in musical form at the Almeida Theatre until 21 March. After transferring from Broadway the show has enjoyed a sold-out run, but you can still try and get tickets if you head over to the Almeida website.

Into the Woods

Into the Woods.

Nominated for

Best musical revival

Best actor in a musical (Jamie Parker)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical (Jo Foster/Oliver Savile)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical (Kate Fleetwood)

Best director (Jordan Fein)

Best costume design (Tom Scutt)

Best set design (Tom Scutt)

Best lighting design (Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath)

Best sound design (Adam Fisher)

Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods returned to the West End in December after over a decade away, but any fear that Jordan Fein and the crew couldn't bring the iconic musical back to life was quickly distinguished, as proved by the 10 Olivier nominations currently sitting at its feet. In our review we called this Bridge Theatre revival is a 'sheer force of nature', and luckily you can still see it until May.

Buy Into the Woods tickets at LOVETheatre

The Producers

The Producers. Manuel Harlan

Nominated for

Best musical revival

Best actor in a musical (Marc Antolin/Andy Nyman)

Best actress in a musical (Katie Brayben)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical (Trevor Ashley)

Mel Brooks's musical The Producers has travelled from Broadway to the West End to make your cheeks and stomachs ache with laughter. This major London revival follows the same story of two theatre producers who cook up a scheme to create the worst musical in history, only to stumble on a secret success. Now showing at The Garrick Theatre until September, this comedy musical is definitely not one to miss.

Buy The Producers tickets from £25 at LOVEtheatre

1536

1536. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Nominated for

Best new play

Best director (Lyndsey Turner)

1536 started off at the Almeida Theatre and has proved to be so popular that it's now transferring to the West End in May 2026. This is a historical drama with a modern edge focusing on three women in Tudor England, whose lives begin to echo those of the scandalous contemporary royals Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.

Buy 1536 tickets from £25 at ATG Tickets

Inter Alia

Rosamund Pike (Jessica) in Inter Alia at the National Theatre. Manuel Harlan

Nominated for

Best new play

Best actress (Rosamund Pike)

Inter Alia is a true theatrical tour de force; in fact, we loved the original National Theatre production so much that we gave it a five-star review. Now the drama by Suzie Miller, the playwright behind Prima Facie, is transferring to the West End with Rosamund Pike set to return. Don't miss out on this one.

Buy Inter Alia tickets from £27 at LOVEtheatre

Oh, Mary!

Manual Harlan. Manual Harlan

Nominated for

Best new entertainment or comedy play

Best actor in a supporting role (Giles Terera)

Oh, Mary! has so far had a hugely successful London run, with a slew of five-star reviews and now, two Olivier nominations. The show is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Dealing with unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires, this 80-minute one-act show is a riot that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs Lincoln. So far the play has starred Mason Alexander Park up as Mary Todd, but now it's been extended with Doctor Who icon Catherine Tate set to lead from April.

Buy Oh, Mary! tickets at LOVETheatre

Paranormal Activity

Paranomal Activity.

Nominated for

Best new entertainment or comedy play

Directed by Felix Barrett and written by Levi Holloway, Paranormal Activity made the jump from screen to stage last year with a new adaptation that leans into atmosphere and theatrical surprise rather than outright terror. The show premiered at Ambassadors Theatre in December and it's still there! Not to mention it's going on a UK tour later this year.

Make sure you also check out our review of Mundo Pixar and The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular review. Plus, Our Town review and Johnny Cash's son on Walk the Line.