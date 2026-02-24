❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Doctor Who icon Catherine Tate is taking over hit West End show Oh, Mary! for a limited run this spring
Catherine Tate is assuming the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from Mason Alexander Park.
Published: Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at 11:15 am
