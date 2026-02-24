Comic icon Catherine Tate is returning to the West End this spring to star in the hit London run of Oh, Mary!

The former Doctor Who companion is set to lead the cast as Mary Todd Lincoln, taking over from Mason Alexander Park who has been starring since January.

Tate will be on stage for a limited run from 27 April to 18 July at Trafalgar Theatre, and will be joined by Scott Karim, who will play Mary’s Husband from Monday 16 March

This will mark the actress's first return to the stage since appearing in last year's London Palladium pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, and horror drama The Enfield Haunting.

Oh, Mary! Has so far had a hugely successful London run, with a slew of five-star reviews and hopes for a strong performance at the Oliviers in April. The show has already scooped up Tony's for Best Leading Actor and Best Direction following its sensational Broadway run.

The show is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Dealing with unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires, this 80-minute one-act is a riot that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln.

Here's what you need to know.

When and where can I see Catherine Tate in Oh, Mary!

Tate will be starting her run in Oh, Mary! on 27 April and ending on 18 July 2026.

The show is running at London's Trafalgar Theatre.

How to get Oh, Mary! tickets today

You can get Oh, Mary! tickets at LOVETheatre and ATG Tickets, right now there is a good level of availability for the rest of the run but we're expecting tickets to sell fast.

