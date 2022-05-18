Starting in July, in Oklahoma, Kendrick will tour the US until September, playing dates all around the country. Then, in October, he arrives in Europe. The first stop is Amsterdam.

Kendrick Lamar is departing on a gargantuan world tour in 2022, set to take him across the US, Europe, Australia and the UK.

UK fans will have to wait until November to clap their eyes on the star, but it's sure to be worth the wait.

Tickets are in high demand and our guide gives you all the latest info, plus advice to give you the best chance of bagging some tickets.

Kendrick Lamar Big Steppers Tour 2022: when are the UK and Ireland dates?

After taking in a huge range of venues in the US and Europe, Kendrick finally arrives in the UK in November. There's also one date in Ireland, in Dublin, on November 13th.

Here is a full list of dates and venues for UK and Ireland:

Kendrick Lamar Big Steppers Tour 2022: when do tickets go on sale?

Various presales start on Thursday 19th May, at 10am, running until the following morning. The exact presale on offer varies from venue to venue and from date to date. Examples include presales for O2 customers. Depending on what date you want to attend, it's well worth looking if there's a presale that applies to you at Ticketmaster.

Then the general sale begins on Friday 20th May at 10am. It pays to get yourself on the site a little bit before that time as tickets will be in high demand and it's a good idea to secure your place in the queue.

Kendrick Lamar Big Steppers Tour 2022: who is supporting Kendrick Lamar?

Baby Keem has been confirmed to be supporting on all the tour dates, while Tanna Leone will also appear on some selected dates. Both are signed to Kendrick Lamar's record label, pgLang.

Las Vegas's Baby Keem is known for collaborations with Kanye West, among others, and released his debut studio album — Melodic Blue — in 2021. It performed well in the charts and saw Baby Keem awarded the Grammy for Best Rap Performance alongside Kendrick Lamar, for their collaboration on 'Family Ties'.

Tanna Leone is from Los Angeles, California, and only signed with Lamar's record label in March 2022. Now, she's ready to play her part in a huge world tour.

