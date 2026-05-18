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KATSEYE have announced their first ever UK tour – here's how you can get tickets today as O2 Priority pre-sale goes live
KATSEYE doing their first UK tour? That's what I'd call Gnarly.
Published: Monday, 18 May 2026 at 8:00 am
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