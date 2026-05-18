From Girls Aloud to Spice Girls, Sugababes, Destiny's Child and more, it's clear that the world loves a girl group.

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And judging by the huge success of new international girl group KATSEYE , this love is still going strong.

KATSEYE were formed in 2023 thanks to the reality TV series Dream Academy, where singers competed to become a part of pop's buzziest new girl group owned by Hybe and Geffen Records.

The successful six, Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae, have skyrocketed to fame since, performing at the Grammys and starring in a now iconic ad for Gap.

Later this year, the group will be embarking on the WILDWORLD tour, which includes two UK dates. Here's how you can get tickets to see KATSEYE today.

For more live music in 2026, here are the best UK tours and concerts.

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You can catch KATSEYE at two UK venues this year:

3 Sep 2026 — London, The O2

6 Sep 2026 — Manchester, Co-op Live

The group will also be heading to Dublin:

1 Sep 2026 — Dublin, 3Arena

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When do KATSEYE tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 3pm on Thursday 21 May.

KATSEYE UK tour pre-sale tickets

KATSEYE. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

There are a number of pre-sales going live earlier in the week. If you're eligible for any of these pre-sales, we'd recommend making use of them, as demand for general sale tickets will be extremely high.

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Monday 18 May until 10am on Wednesday 20 May): Manchester

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Monday 18 May until 10am on Wednesday 20 May): Manchester

EYEKONS pre-sale (from 11am on Wednesday 20 May until 2pm on Wednesday 20 May): London, Manchester

KATSEYE.WORLD pre-sale (from 3pm on Wednesday 20 May until 10pm on Wednesday 20 May): Manchester, London

Album pre-order pre-sale (from 3pm on Wednesday 20 May until 10pm on Wednesday 20 May): London, Manchester

Are there KATSEYE hospitality tickets?

Yes! Hospitality tickets for KATSEYE's Manchester show are available to purchase at Seat Unique, with prices still to be confirmed.

While they come at a higher price point, hospitality packages are a great way of ensuring you get your hands on tickets for shows that are in ultra-high demand.

Plus, hospitality tickets come with a whole range of benefits depending on the package you choose. These can include things like private suites, premium seating and food and drink.

Buy KATSEYE hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Will Manon be performing at the KATSEYE 2026 tour?

Manon of KATSEYE. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Much has been said about band member Manon's departure from the group earlier this year.

In February, it was revealed that Manon would be taking a hiatus from KATSEYE to focus on her health and wellbeing, according to statements released by her management team, as well as HYBE and Geffen Records.

While many fans have hoped to see her return to the stage soon, this doesn't look likely for the 2026 tour. She did not perform with the group at Coachella or Lollapalooza, and promotional imagery for the tour on Ticketmaster and Live Nation features only the other five KATSEYE members.

How to get KATSEYE UK tour tickets 2026

As this is KATSEYE's first-ever UK tour, tickets are set to be in very high demand.

Be sure to get online at least 30 minutes before tickets go on sale in order to beat the Ticketmaster queue. You should also have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to avoid any potential delays at checkout.

Tickets are also available for the London O2 show at AXS, where demand may be slightly lower.

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