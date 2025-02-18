These appearances also form part of the WWE Superstar's own farewell tour, having confirmed his retirement in 2024.

Cena will be taking part in both UK Monday Night RAW events, alongside WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (also known as The American Nightmare), World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, plus many more wrestlers.

For fans, this is likely their last chance ever to see Cena on UK soil, so make sure you grab tickets while you've got the chance.

When and where can I see John Cena in the Road to Wrestlemania?

John Cena will be appearing at just two UK dates in the road to Wrestlemania tour:

24th Mar 2025 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

31st March 2025 — London, The O2

How much do Road to Wrestlemania tickets cost?

The remaining tickets now start at £173 for Glasgow and over £350 for London.

This is due to availability running low, so make sure you act quickly if you still want tickets.

How to get Road to Wrestlemania UK tickets

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Tickets are currently live at Ticketmaster and AXS, having gone on sale months ago. However, there is still availability across both shows with John Cena appearing.

Glasgow

London

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Over at Seat Unique, you can get hospitality seats for WWE which include premium seats, fast tracked entry and exclusive access to VIP lounges.

However, be aware the price will be much higher than general sale.

Buy WWE hospitality tickets at SeatUnique

