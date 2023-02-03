Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra will be performing for one night only following the release of their third album, Plays Well With Others. Actor-turned-pianist Goldblum will be leading the blues with the full group of jazz professionals to back him - and there may be a few famous faces, too.

If you thought Jeff Goldblum’s acting was smooth, you ain’t seen nothing yet. This April, the 70-year-old actor is taking smooth to a whole new level with a jazz concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The group’s first two albums featured classic swing tracks such as Herbie Hancock’s Cantaloupe Island and Charles Mingus’s Nostalgia in Times Square. Plus, they included guest vocals from the likes of Gregory Porter, Miley Cyrus and Haley Reinhart.

If you hadn’t heard about Jeff Goldblum’s secret jazz identity, we don’t blame you, but the Independence Day actor has played the keyboard since childhood and even went on to book out jazz clubs in Los Angeles during the mid '90s with actor Peter Weller.

In 2018, Goldblum recorded his debut album with Decca Records and began to play weekly gigs with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at LA’s Rockwell club. Now, the group find time to tour in between Goldblum’s busy movie schedule, have played everywhere from local clubs to the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Think you’d like to be a fly on the wall at this gig? Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra currently have two studio albums - The Capitol Studios Sessions and I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This - with a third called Plays Well With Others coming out on March 24th.

Jazz fans will likely get a taste of the actor’s latest album during the London performance. Here’s the date and venue for Jeff Goldblum’s UK show:

General on-sale tickets for Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra went on sale today at 10am (Friday 3rd February). To get your hands on tickets, be sure to check out this guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

