The two singers will be returning to the show after last year’s highly successful summer run, which brought in 500,000 people to the West End.

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre will be heading to the stage this summer to perform in the iconic musical Grease at the Dominion Theatre.

Donovan will once again take on the role of the Teen Angel for select shows from August to October, while Andre will be playing the Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine.

Eternal singer Louise Redknapp was also previously announced as joining the cast. Throughout June and July, she will be putting her own spin on the Teen Angel part, about which she said: "Traditionally seen as a male role, I’m excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

This year’s production of Grease will also see the return of Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo. Plus, it’s being directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips.

The musical will run as a whole from Friday 2nd June until Friday 28th October 2023 and will be dedicated to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away last year.

So if this is the one that you want, find out how to get tickets today.

Grease the Musical 2023: which shows are Jason Donovan and Peter Andre performing in?

London Theatre Direct

Louise Redknapp’s stint will last from 2nd June until 29th July in every performance, excluding Mondays.

Jason Donovan will be performing as the Teen Angel in select performances from 14th August to 28th October. Here’s the full list of dates he’ll be appearing in.

14th – 18th August 2023

23rd – 26th August 2023

29th August – 11th September 2023

13th – 15th September 2023

18th – 21st September 2023

25th September – 9th October 2023

11th October 2023

19th – 20th October 2023

23rd – 28th October 2023

Peter Andre will be on stage as Vince Fontaine and the Teen Angel from 29th August to 19th October. Here’s the full list of dates he’ll be appearing in either alongside or separately from Jason Donovan.

29th August – 2nd September 2023

11th – 16th September 2023

18th – 22nd September 2023

16th October – 19th October 2023

Where to see Grease the Musical 2023

Where’s Grease the Musical taking place? Well, Rydell High obviously. But also, the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road.

Getting to the theatre is super easy as it sits just opposite to Tottenham Court Road tube station, which is on the Elizabeth, Central and Northern lines. You can also walk from Covent Garden tube station (Piccadilly line) or Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines).

There's plenty to do in that area, including seeing any number of other shows. To find out more about what's on at the moment, check out or round-up of the best West End shows – there are worst things you could do.

How much are tickets for Grease?

Tickets for Grease the Musical start at £17.50 for Monday to Thursday shows, and £30 for Friday and Saturday shows. Then, depending on where you’re sat, the prices go up to either £156 or £180.

How to get tickets to see Grease

Tickets for Grease are available now at London Theatre Direct.

At the moment, London Theatre Direct is also running an offer of no booking fee on select seats. This means you can save up to £44 on prime seats in the stalls. Hurry though, as this offer is going faster than Grease Lighting and ends on Tuesday 4th April.

