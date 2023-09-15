Following performances at Glastonbury and the BBC’s Radio 2 In the Park this summer, '80s wonder boy Rick Astley has announced a tour across the UK during late 2023 and early 2024.

Starting with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall this November, the 57-year will then be heading to venues in Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and more from February to March 2024.

Following huge demand for the initial tour tickets, the Together Forever singer has added another date to his tour. Fans who missed out on tickets the first time around can now join the singer at his new show on Thursday 7th March at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for the final show of the tour.

The singer has announced he’ll be joined by special guest The Feeling for the London shows and the legendary Belinda Carlisle for the other performance. Fans will best know The Feeling for their upbeat track Fill My Little World and Carlisle for her classic 1987 song, Heaven Is a Place on Earth.

Meanwhile, Astley’s performance will come off the back of his brand-new album Are We There Yet, which will be released on the 6th October. This will be the singer’s 9th studio album and on the subject of its title, he said: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

Nothing, though, will ever beat the '80s classics like Together Forever, Take Me To Your Heart and of course, Never Gonna Give You Up, a song that’s reached over 1.2 billion hits on YouTube (mainly thanks to the Rickroll!).

More like this

So, you know the rules and so do we – here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy tickets for Rick Astley's new Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster

Check out the RadioTimes.com Going Out section for all the latest concert ticket and tour news, including how to get Keane tickets and how to get Eric Clapton tickets.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rick Astley will be kicking things off with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall supported by guests The Feeling. Then, he’ll be heading off across the country with Belinda Carlisle from the 22nd February to the 7th March 2024, ending his tour with the newly announced Liverpool show.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues for Rick Astley's 2024 tour, including the newly announced Liverpool show:

How much do Rick Astley tickets cost?

A standing ticket for Rick Astley cost between £39 and £40, while seated tickets are £39.50 each.

There's also the opportunity to buy a premium pass, which start at £143.50.

How to get Rick Astley tickets for his 2023/24 UK tour

Tickets for the newly announced Liverpool show will go on sale on Friday 15th September at 9:30am. Make sure you avoid heartbreak by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Tickets for the rest of Rick Astley's tour, which covers venues in Manchester, Nottingham, Belfast and more, are available to purchase through Ticketmaster, having gone live on Friday, 23rd June at 9:30am.

Buy tickets for Rick Astley's new Liverpool show at Ticketmaster

Buy Rick Astley tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

You can see more classics by learning how to get Tom Jones tickets, or by finding out how much are ABBA Voyage tickets. Plus, we’ve got the best West End shows, plays and musicals for you to try this autumn.