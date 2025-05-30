Who is starring in Echo at London's West End? How to get tickets today
The line-up for this experimental play is a real who's who of the entertainment industry.
If you're looking for a play with a difference, then you're in luck; Echo is coming to Royal Court Theatre.
It probably comes as no surprise that this play departs from the norm, as it was written by Nassim Soleimanpour, author of White Rabbit Red Rabbit, which played at Soho Theatre last year.
Similarly to White Rabbit Red Rabbit, the one-performer production will feature a different actor each night, with no rehearsal and absolutely no idea of what's coming next.
All we know is that performers will adventure across time and space, guided by Soleimanpour from his flat in Berlin, in a production that touches on themes of connection, belonging and home.
For the chance to see performers including Daniel Kaluuya, Nish Kumar and Milly Alcock, here's how you can get tickets to see Echo.
Here's how you can get tickets to see Othello starring Toby Jones, as well as Paddington the Musical tickets.
Jump to:
- Who is starring in Echo?
- When and where can I see Echo?
- How long is Echo?
- How much do Echo tickets cost?
- How to get Echo tickets
Who is starring in Echo at the West End?
Here's a full list of who you can see performing in Echo and the date they'll be on stage:
- 27th June 2025 – Reece Shearsmith
- 28th June 2025 – Daniel Kaluuya
- 30th June 2025 – James Corden
- 1st July 2025 – Dominic West
- 2nd July 2025 – Lolly Adefope
- 3rd July 2025 at 2:30pm – Nish Kumar
- 3rd July 2025 at 7:30pm – Milly Alcock
- 4th July 2025 – Mel Giedroyc
- 5th July 2025 at 2:30pm – Simon McBurney
- 5th July 2025 at 7:30pm – Juliet Stevenson
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
When and where can I see Echo in London?
Echo is playing at Royal Court Theatre from 27th June 2025 until 5th July 2025.
How long is Echo?
The play will run for approximately 80 minutes with no interval.
How much do Echo tickets cost?
At TodayTix, you can get tickets starting from £23. Prices will vary depending on which performer you want to see and where you sit.
How to get Echo tickets at the West End
Head over to TodayTix to grab tickets for the performance of your choosing. Make sure to read the line-up closely to be in with a chance to see some of your favourite performers live.
Find out what we thought about Mrs Warren's Profession.