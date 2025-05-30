Similarly to White Rabbit Red Rabbit, the one-performer production will feature a different actor each night, with no rehearsal and absolutely no idea of what's coming next.

All we know is that performers will adventure across time and space, guided by Soleimanpour from his flat in Berlin, in a production that touches on themes of connection, belonging and home.

For the chance to see performers including Daniel Kaluuya, Nish Kumar and Milly Alcock, here's how you can get tickets to see Echo.

Who is starring in Echo at the West End?

Here's a full list of who you can see performing in Echo and the date they'll be on stage:

27th June 2025 – Reece Shearsmith

28th June 2025 – Daniel Kaluuya

30th June 2025 – James Corden

1st July 2025 – Dominic West

2nd July 2025 – Lolly Adefope

3rd July 2025 at 2:30pm – Nish Kumar

3rd July 2025 at 7:30pm – Milly Alcock

4th July 2025 – Mel Giedroyc

5th July 2025 at 2:30pm – Simon McBurney

5th July 2025 at 7:30pm – Juliet Stevenson

When and where can I see Echo in London?

Echo is playing at Royal Court Theatre from 27th June 2025 until 5th July 2025.

How long is Echo?

The play will run for approximately 80 minutes with no interval.

How much do Echo tickets cost?

At TodayTix, you can get tickets starting from £23. Prices will vary depending on which performer you want to see and where you sit.

How to get Echo tickets at the West End

Head over to TodayTix to grab tickets for the performance of your choosing. Make sure to read the line-up closely to be in with a chance to see some of your favourite performers live.

