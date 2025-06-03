Running from Saturday 15th November, the performance will take over Studios 2 and 3 of the grassroots venue, created by writer and Douglas Adams's protégé Arvind Ethan David.

Following the announcement he said: “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most influential stories ever told. It’s a satire, a comedy, a science-fiction epic, a work of philosophy and so much else.

"Douglas Adams, who I was honoured to have as a mentor, predicted the world we live in now, with its social media gone mad and extinction level threats. Now with a group of world class story-tellers drawn from the best of Broadway, the West End and television, we get to bring HHGG to a new generation of hitchhikers."

David worked on the Netflix adaptation of Adams's other famous book series: Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. He will be joined by by Tony Award-winning Broadway and West End producer Tamar Climan and and Emmy Award-winning stage designer Jason Ardizzone-West on the project.

Known for its pin-point satire and insane characters, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy follows pyjama-clad hero Arthur Dent, who goes on a series of madcap adventures with his friends Ford Prefect, Trillian, Fenchurch and Zaphod Beeblebrox.

The show's casting and full run schedule has yet to be announced, but we do know ticket sales open from Wednesday 25th June. So for now, we'll leave you with the words of Marvin the Paranoid Android, who was asked for comment.

“A brain the size of a planet, and they’re wheeling me out for theatrical amusement. I can hardly contain my indifference. And don’t talk to me about the condition of my dressing room," he said.

You can sign up for further ticketing information at the official website.

