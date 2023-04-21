With a career lasting over four decades, Hans Zimmer has left an indelible mark on the film industry. His work in Rush had us tearing up at the surprising emotion of Formula One, and his famous theme to Pirates of the Caribbean had some of us dancing around our bedrooms with a plastic pirate sword.

Interstellar, Gladiator, The Dark Knight – these films have a firm spot on the list of the best movies ever made. And what’s the one thing they all have in common? They all feature sounds and scores written by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

Now, his diverse range of tracks are going on tour with The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension. This series of concerts will take place across Europe in spring 2024, with four stops in the UK at major concert venues such as the O2 in London and Manchester's AO Arena.

The composer is promising a “unique musical journey” featuring “stunning visual projections of film sequences” to go alongside the music played by a full orchestra. Zimmer himself will not be appearing at the concerts but, as the show’s curator, he has said: “My aspiration with this new show is to preserve the culture of the orchestra and allow audiences to rediscover the unique facets of orchestral music.

More like this

“There are many background stories I would love to tell and long-time companions and friends I would like to introduce.”

The beloved tracks will come from all stages of Zimmer’s career and will be conducted by Gavin Greenway. As a long time, friend of the composer, Greenway said: “We have found a way for everyone to exist in this music without anyone being the big star. The music will be the star... The show is an absolute thrill, and we love it.”

So, if you want to have your heart strings plucked and your imagination transported into the world of film, here’s how to get tickets to this upcoming concert tour.

You can also hear the music of Hans Zimmer's biggest rival, John Williams, with the Jurassic Park 30th anniversary concert.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Hans Zimmer arena tour will include 30 dates across 13 countries in Europe. The concerts will be coming to the UK for four shows from 6th-10th April 2024 with stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, and London. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Hans Zimmer concert tour 2024: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for The World of Hans Zimmer: A New Dimension are on sale now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Friday 21st April). They're available on Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory, so get yourself composed and grab yourself a seat.

Advertisement

For more unique musical experiences, check out our guide to the best UK festivals to try in 2023, or check out what is ABBA Voyage?