Kicking off at the Liverpool Empire, Davies will then be carrying on to venues in Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Bristol and more before finishing up in Bath next October.

Fans of Davies's stand-up will likely remember his last show, You Magnificent Beast, for its onslaught of side-splitting similes and unbelievable stories – some of us haven’t been able to look at trifle the same since.

Before then, he also toured with the shows The Back of My Mum's Head and Firing Cheese Balls at a Dog, both of which again were chock-full of Davies's trademarks: insane characters, memorable quotes and a no holds barred approach.

Outside the on-stage world, Davies is known for his regular panel show appearances such as Would I Lie to You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and, of course, Taskmaster. He’s also a seasoned actor, with his TV series The Cleaner recently renewed for a third season, as well as Cuckoo, Man Down and who could forget his first role as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners?

So, if you want to catch the comedian – all six-foot eight inches of him – on tour, then the general sale opens today. Here’s how you can get tickets.

So far, Davies has over 50 dates scheduled for the Full Fat Legend tour. He’ll be spending three nights at most of the major venues, including Liverpool, Edinburgh, Sheffield and Bath, and kicking things off on the 29th of January. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get Greg Davies Full Fat Legend tour tickets

Tickets for Greg Davies's new show go on sale today – Thursday 28th March – at 10am.

We expect them to sell out fast so don’t hang around and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Greg Davies tickets at Ticketmaster

