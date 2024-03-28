How to get Greg Davies tickets as sale goes live for Full Fat Legend UK tour 2025
The Taskmaster himself is stepping off his throne and heading back on the road in 2025 for a new UK tour.
Greg Davies is heading back out on tour in 2025 for the first time in seven years.
The comedian and Taskmaster legend has announced a new stand-up show: Full Fat Legend, which will take place over 55 dates starting next January.
Kicking off at the Liverpool Empire, Davies will then be carrying on to venues in Manchester, Edinburgh, London, Bristol and more before finishing up in Bath next October.
Fans of Davies's stand-up will likely remember his last show, You Magnificent Beast, for its onslaught of side-splitting similes and unbelievable stories – some of us haven’t been able to look at trifle the same since.
Before then, he also toured with the shows The Back of My Mum's Head and Firing Cheese Balls at a Dog, both of which again were chock-full of Davies's trademarks: insane characters, memorable quotes and a no holds barred approach.
More like this
Outside the on-stage world, Davies is known for his regular panel show appearances such as Would I Lie to You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and, of course, Taskmaster. He’s also a seasoned actor, with his TV series The Cleaner recently renewed for a third season, as well as Cuckoo, Man Down and who could forget his first role as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners?
So, if you want to catch the comedian – all six-foot eight inches of him – on tour, then the general sale opens today. Here’s how you can get tickets.
Buy Greg Davies tickets at Ticketmaster
Greg Davies UK tour dates and venues 2025
So far, Davies has over 50 dates scheduled for the Full Fat Legend tour. He’ll be spending three nights at most of the major venues, including Liverpool, Edinburgh, Sheffield and Bath, and kicking things off on the 29th of January. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 29th Jan 2025 – Liverpool, Empire
- 30th Jan 2025 – Liverpool, Empire
- 31st Jan 2025 – Liverpool, Empire
- 19th Feb 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 20th Feb 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 21st Feb 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 26th Feb 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 27th Feb 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 28th Feb 2025 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 4th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 5th Mar 2025 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 12th Mar 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 13th Mar 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 14th Mar 2025 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 26th Mar 2025 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 27th Mar 2025 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 28th Mar 2025 – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 2nd Apr 2025 – York, Barbican
- 3rd Apr 2025 – York, Barbican
- 4th Apr 2025 – York, Barbican
- 10th Apr 2025 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 11th Apr 2025 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 12th Apr 2025 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 16th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 17th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 18th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 24th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 25th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, City Hall
- 30th Apr 2025 – Swansea, Arena
- 1st May 2025 – Swansea, Arena
- 2nd May 2025 – Swansea, Arena
- 28th May 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 29th May 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 30th May 2025 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 3rd Jun 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 4th Jun 2025 – Hull, Connexin Live
- 10th Jun 2025 – London, Royal Albert Hall
- 12th Jun 2025 – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- 17th Jun 2025 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 18th Jun 2025 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 20th Jun 2025 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 21st Jun 2025 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 3rd Sept 2025 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 4th Sept 2025 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 5th Sept 2025 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 8th Oct 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 9th Oct 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 10th Oct 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 17th Oct 2025 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 18th Oct 2025 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 19th Oct 2025 – Dublin, Vicar Street
- 22nd Oct 2025 – Bath, Forum
- 23rd Oct 2025 – Bath, Forum
- 24th Oct 2025 – Bath, Forum
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Greg Davies Full Fat Legend tour tickets
Tickets for Greg Davies's new show go on sale today – Thursday 28th March – at 10am.
We expect them to sell out fast so don’t hang around and read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Greg Davies tickets at Ticketmaster
For more comedy news and reviews, check out our Going Out section. We've also got how to see Peter Davison in Kiss Me, Kate and how to get Opening Night tickets.