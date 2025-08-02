In the lead up to its London run, co-star Rosalie Craig (who plays Oscar's wife June) said the show's relevance was keenly felt by cast and crew.

"It's a phenomenally well written piece of theatre to look at how we treat people in the public eye, or what we expect of them," she said in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com.

"There's some brilliant parts of the script that interrogate why we [are] putting people who are very unwell on television."

Good Night, Oscar. Joan Marcus

She continued: "There's a whole discussion around trying to make Oscar play the piano where we're all sort of all begging him, and there's a lot of different arguments about whether it's ethical or moral to do that.

"Why are we doing it, is it for him? Is it for the show ratings? So it's very layered in terms of looking at the whole element of fame and how we push someone to be the absolute extremes of of themselves.

"You might get famous for doing one thing, but it doesn't mean that you want to be doing it all the time. I mean, it's like if you had Beyoncé on a talk show, you would want her to sing, wouldn't you? But what if she really, really didn't want to sing?"

The actress, who is about to star in Sally Wainwright's newest BBC drama Riot Women, also said the rehearsal room was particularly influenced by the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show in the US.

"It was kind of weird when you do something which is in tandem with real life. There was a lot of thinking about late night shows and will they even exist anymore after this? Or in this world of streaming?"

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was recently cancelled. hoto by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Although in real life Oscar Levant escaped a facility to appear on a game show, he was known to be a favourite of talk show hosts for his sharp comedic style, something the Will & Grace star had nailed before even taking the part.

"Sean was told quite a few times in his life he should play Oscar Levant," said Craig, "So he started delving in and then he really, really wanted to play the part, so the show kind of came from there."

For her own part, Craig said June Levant was an "extraordinary" person to take on.

"In her former life she was an actress and and then very much removed herself to be behind the scenes but that fire has never gone out for her.

"And I think she's, I wouldn't say a woman out of her time, but she's not afraid to speak her mind and they had a really bizarre life together."

Despite originally running on Broadway however, Craig said this latest adaptation should feel completely fresh for London audiences.

"I sort of had the ghost on my shoulder, you know especially because somebody else has played the part before me, I don't love doing that. But actually, it's been a really good challenge in this because I've had to just get rid of that feeling and not worry about it.

"It's never been a question of having to recreate or photocopy somebody else's work, we've adapted and changed bits. Also, Sean has been the most gracious host, he couldn't be sweeter or more inviting and he's been so excited about bringing in new actors."

She added: "I really want to do brilliantly for them as well, because it's been such a special time for them making the show and I'm just ready for people to see it now."

When and where can I see Good Night, Oscar?

Good Night, Oscar. Joan Marcus

Good Night, Oscar will run from 31st July to 21st September 2025 at The Barbican.

Tickets start from £25, with shows every Wednesday to Sunday.

Buy Good Night, Oscar tickets at London Theatre Direct

