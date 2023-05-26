The competitive make-up TV series will be hosting two live shows in October of this year at the London Palladium, with past winners and fan favourites battling it out. And, unlike on the small screen, the audience will be able to vote for the winner right then and there.

DING DONG! Glow Up is coming to the stage this autumn with its first ever live show in London.

Glow Up first aired on BBC Three in 2019 with host Stacey Dooley giving amateur make-up artists the opportunity of a lifetime. Contestants compete in a number of challenges for each show, including a professional and creative brief judged by industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, alongside guest judges. Maya Jama and current host Leomie Anderson have since taken over presenting duties.

Viewers will know that the challenges are not low stakes affairs – they've included doing the make-up on models for London Fashion Week, applying the make-up for a celebrity at the TV Choice Awards and creating prosthetic injuries to be used on TV show Holby City.

At each show, four make-up artists will spend two hours creating a signature look using their best techniques and imagination, while the audience watches up close thanks to mirror cameras.

Read on for all you need to know about how to get tickets to see Glow Up Live on stage in London this autumn.

When and where is Glow Up Live?

Rather than heading on a tour around the UK, Glow Up Live has a limited set of two shows in London. The show will follow on from the popular fifth season, which is currently airing – the final of which will be in June.

Glow Up Live full list of dates and venues: 15 Oct 2023 — London, The London Palladium

16 Oct 2023 — London, The London Palladium

Where can I watch Glow Up?

If you want to catch up on Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star, we don't blame you. In the UK, seasons 1 to 3 are available on Netflix.

If it's the latest seasons you're looking for, they can be found on BBC iPlayer. Check out our guide to how to watch Glow Up for more information.

Who will be at Glow Up Live?

Glow Up Live will feature stars from previous seasons, with more yet to be announced. We'll do our best to keep you up to date as soon as we know who'll be there.

At the moment, it's looking like it will be presented by Dominic Skinner and Val Garland who are the regular judges on the TV show. Confirmed to be joining them on the first night are Dolli from season 3 and Lisa Street from season 4.

At the second show Ryley Isaac from season 3 will be joining, and Ellis Atlantis from season 1, Yong-Chin Breslin from season 4, James Mac from season 2 and Tiffany from season 1 will feature on both nights at the London Palladium.

How to get tickets to Glow Up Live

Tickets to see Glow Up Live went on general sale today, Friday 26th May at 10am at Ticketmaster. Since the show is only playing for two dates we're expecting tickets to be limited with just under 5,000 tickets available overall.

The London Palladium is located in the heart on London, with Oxford Circus acting as the nearest underground station. There is step-free access available from street level to the stall via a lift but be aware that the royal circle is accessible by steps only. For more accessibility information visit LW Theatres.

