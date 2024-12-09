Written by Mark Rosenblatt, the critically acclaimed show follows the troubled children's author during one of the biggest scandals of his life.

The synopsis reads: "It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly anti-Semitic article won’t die down.

"Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation."

Following the transfer news, Lithgow said: “For over 60 years, the Royal Court Theatre has been the cradle of great new playwriting. Along with writer Mark Rosenblatt and director Nick Hytner, they have launched another remarkable new play. I am happy and proud to be a part of its first trip out into a wider world.”

Lithgow will be joined on stage by Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling and Richard Hope. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Giant tickets at ATG Tickets

How long will Giant run at the West End?

Manuel-Harlan

Giant will run for just 14 weeks from 26th April to 2nd August 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

Where can I see Giant at the West End?

Giant will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre – the current home of David Tennant's lauded production of Macbeth.

The theatre sits just off Leicester Square which means your best route is via the Piccadilly Line, or getting to Charing Cross by the Northern Line, Bakerloo Line or Southeastern Rail.

Buy Giant tickets at ATG Tickets

How to get tickets to see Giant at the West End

Tickets went on sale today – Monday 9th December – at 12pm via ATG Tickets. Remember this is a very limited West End run so make sure you buy tickets soon.

Buy Giant tickets at ATG Tickets

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Make sure you also read our Devil Wears Prada musical review and the best Christmas shows in London.