How to get tickets to Giant starring The Crown's John Lithgow as Roald Dahl
Giant has transferred to the West End for a limited run in 2025.
John Lithgow – best known for his roles in The Crown, Dexter and yes, Lord Farquaad in Shrek – is coming to the London stage in 2025.
The actor is reprising his role as Roald Dahl in the play Giant, which has just announced its transfer to the West End after a successful run at The Royal Court Theatre in September.
Written by Mark Rosenblatt, the critically acclaimed show follows the troubled children's author during one of the biggest scandals of his life.
The synopsis reads: "It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly anti-Semitic article won’t die down.
"Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation."
Following the transfer news, Lithgow said: “For over 60 years, the Royal Court Theatre has been the cradle of great new playwriting. Along with writer Mark Rosenblatt and director Nick Hytner, they have launched another remarkable new play. I am happy and proud to be a part of its first trip out into a wider world.”
Lithgow will be joined on stage by Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling and Richard Hope. Here's how you can get tickets.
Buy Giant tickets at ATG Tickets
How long will Giant run at the West End?
Giant will run for just 14 weeks from 26th April to 2nd August 2025, with shows every Monday to Saturday.
Where can I see Giant at the West End?
Giant will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre – the current home of David Tennant's lauded production of Macbeth.
The theatre sits just off Leicester Square which means your best route is via the Piccadilly Line, or getting to Charing Cross by the Northern Line, Bakerloo Line or Southeastern Rail.
How to get tickets to see Giant at the West End
Tickets went on sale today – Monday 9th December – at 12pm via ATG Tickets. Remember this is a very limited West End run so make sure you buy tickets soon.
