London's Wembley Stadium will be the setting for the showdown between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 champions Argentina.

Finalissima 2022 pits the European champions against their South American counterparts in a one-off game for the "Cup of Champions".

The historic match will take place on Wednesday 1st June with kick-off at 7:45pm local (UK) time. The one-off fixture won't have any extra time either so, if needed, the game will go straight to penalties after the 90 minutes.

And despite Wembley having a capacity of 86,000, tickets have sold out fast. If you've missed out, here's how you can still get your hands on tickets for the game next week.

Buy Finalissima 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

Finalissima 2022: How to get tickets for Italy vs Argentina at Wembley

Tickets went on sale on UEFA.com on Thursday 24 March. Unfortunately, these tickets sold out in under a week.

If you didn't manage to grab a ticket but you're still keen to attend in person, there are ways to get tickets. Unfortunately, you're likely to have to do so via resale sites — which means prices will be inflated.

On Livefootballtickets.com, ticket prices for Finalissima 2022 start at £71.99.

That said, Livefootballtickets.com at least has a good Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars, which is reassuring. We still advise caution when buying resale tickets though and encourage you to research sellers before making a purchase.

