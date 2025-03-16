For petrol heads, getting to watch a Grand Prix live gives so much joy, excitement and memory-making moments – but sadly it also takes quite a lot too.

It's no secret that Grand Prix races are incredibly expensive, with prices typically ranging from £90 to £500 for just general admission. That's before you factor in the cost of travel, hotel stays and food and drink – FYI a pint at Silverstone will set you back at least £7.70 – which all take a toll.

With all that in mind, we've put together a list of how much you'll have to pay to see a Grand Prix in 2025. Prices are based on the tickets still available for this season, ranked from least to most expensive. We've also come up with our verdict on what Grand Prix is the best value for money overall.

Let's ride.

For more F1 take a look at how to get British Grand Prix tickets.

Jump to:

F1 Grands Prix ranked from least to most expensive in 2025

This ranking is based on prices of the tickets left available for the 2025 races across a range of official F1 ticketing sites (correct as of March 2025).

Prices are based on a three-day ticket which gets you access to the Practice, Qualifying and Race Days, although you can get lower-priced tickets if you go for the Friday or Saturday alone.

Which Grand Prix is the cheapest to attend in 2025?

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Of course, the expensiveness of Grands Prix doesn't just lie in ticket costs, you have to organise travel and accommodation too.

When you factor those in, the cheapest race turns out to be the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

According to Skyscanner, the flights to Budapest in early August start at around £155 per person – although we've found a flight on Expedia for £127 that leaves a few days before.

Then there's hotels costs; if you plan on staying the whole weekend you can find hotels for as little as £84 total, meaning your total for tickets, plus flights, plus hotels – plus the fact that Budapest is widely considered an affordable city to visit – will amount to just over £400.

Where to buy F1 Grand Prix tickets 2025

Tickets to all Grands Prix in the 2025 calendar can be found at official sites like F1 Tickets and Motorsport Tickets.

For the races that are short on availability – including Silverstone – we'd recommend heading over to hospitality sites like Seat Unique and P1 Travel. These give you more a premium experience for the race with perks including complimentary food and drink and seats above the team garages and pit lanes. However, it goes without saying these seats are far more expensive.

Lastly, package providers Wowcher have a ton of deals for Grand Prix breaks, the cheapest currently being flights, hotels and a three-day ticket to the Spanish Grand Prix for £579 per person.

For more sport, take a look at how to get Women's Six Nations tickets, plus Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final tickets and Queen's Club tennis tickets.