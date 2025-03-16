Which F1 Grand Prix has the cheapest tickets in 2025? Ranked from least to most expensive
Here's a look at which Grands Prix are the best value for money this F1 season.
The F1 season has sped off once more and the tension is already revving up.
One race down, 23 to go and Max Verstappen has already made moves to claim his fifth world title, meanwhile Lewis Hamilton made his debut in the cherry red suit of Ferrari.
For petrol heads, getting to watch a Grand Prix live gives so much joy, excitement and memory-making moments – but sadly it also takes quite a lot too.
It's no secret that Grand Prix races are incredibly expensive, with prices typically ranging from £90 to £500 for just general admission. That's before you factor in the cost of travel, hotel stays and food and drink – FYI a pint at Silverstone will set you back at least £7.70 – which all take a toll.
With all that in mind, we've put together a list of how much you'll have to pay to see a Grand Prix in 2025. Prices are based on the tickets still available for this season, ranked from least to most expensive. We've also come up with our verdict on what Grand Prix is the best value for money overall.
Let's ride.
- Shop F1 Grand Prix tickets at Motortsport Tickets
- Shop F1 Grand Prix hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
Jump to:
- F1 Grands Prix ranked from least to most expensive
- Which Grand Prix is the cheapest to attend in 2025?
- Where to buy F1 Grand Prix tickets 2025
F1 Grands Prix ranked from least to most expensive in 2025
This ranking is based on prices of the tickets left available for the 2025 races across a range of official F1 ticketing sites (correct as of March 2025).
Prices are based on a three-day ticket which gets you access to the Practice, Qualifying and Race Days, although you can get lower-priced tickets if you go for the Friday or Saturday alone.
- Saudi Arabian (18th – 20th Apr) | From £108
- Japanese (4th – 6th Apr) | From £115
- Qatar (28th – 20th Nov) | From £118
- Bahrain (11th – 13th Apr) | From £130
- Hungarian (1st – 3rd Aug) | From £167
- Belgian (25th – 27th Jul) | From £181
- Canadian (13th – 15th Jun) | From £198
- Italian (5th – 7th Sep) | From £207
- Austrian (27th – 29th Jun) | From £216
- Dutch (29th – 31st Aug) | From £256
- Singapore (3rd – 5th Oct) | From £270
- Emilia Romagna (16th – 18th May) | From £300
- Las Vegas (20th – 22nd Nov) | From £309 [Not on sale]
- Azerbaijan (19th – 21st Sep) | From £343
- Spanish (30th May – 1st Jun) | From £345
- Austin (17th – 19th Oct) | From £362
- Abu Dhabi (5th – 7th Dec) | From £366
- Mexican (24th – 26th Oct) | From £396
- British (4th – 6th Jul) | From £426
- Brazilian (7th – 9th Nov) | From £539
- Miami (2nd – 4th May) | From £622
- Monaco (23rd – 25th May) | From £1,124
- Chinese (21st – 23rd Mar) | From £3,799
Which Grand Prix is the cheapest to attend in 2025?
Of course, the expensiveness of Grands Prix doesn't just lie in ticket costs, you have to organise travel and accommodation too.
When you factor those in, the cheapest race turns out to be the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.
According to Skyscanner, the flights to Budapest in early August start at around £155 per person – although we've found a flight on Expedia for £127 that leaves a few days before.
Then there's hotels costs; if you plan on staying the whole weekend you can find hotels for as little as £84 total, meaning your total for tickets, plus flights, plus hotels – plus the fact that Budapest is widely considered an affordable city to visit – will amount to just over £400.
Where to buy F1 Grand Prix tickets 2025
Tickets to all Grands Prix in the 2025 calendar can be found at official sites like F1 Tickets and Motorsport Tickets.
For the races that are short on availability – including Silverstone – we'd recommend heading over to hospitality sites like Seat Unique and P1 Travel. These give you more a premium experience for the race with perks including complimentary food and drink and seats above the team garages and pit lanes. However, it goes without saying these seats are far more expensive.
- Shop F1 Grand Prix hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
- Shop F1 Grand Prix hospitality tickets at P1 Travel
Lastly, package providers Wowcher have a ton of deals for Grand Prix breaks, the cheapest currently being flights, hotels and a three-day ticket to the Spanish Grand Prix for £579 per person.
