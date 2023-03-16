This will be the musical’s second UK tour with dates planned in 18 venues so far. The show will be setting up shop in theatres all over the country including the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, King’s Theatre in Glasgow, and the Theatre Royal in Brighton.

It’s a work of art! Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is going on tour this September with shows planned across the UK until May 2024. Today, the hit musical announced the dates for the London shows as well as the initial casting for the tour.

In the most recent announcement, it was shared that the London stint would take place in the West End’s Peacock Theatre from 5th February to 16th March. That’s only down the road from the Apollo Theatre, where the musical spent a three-year residency.

The touring cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was also revealed today, with Ivano Turco (from Get Up, Stand Up! and Cinderella) as Jamie New. The cast also features Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You), Shobna Gulati (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film, Coronation Street, Brassic), and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film).

Ahead of the tour producer, Nica Burns, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be announcing a cracking cast for our second national tour.

“We thank all our audiences for the incredible reception they have given us and look forward to sharing our joyful musical once again on tour around the UK.”

Telling the story of Jamie New, a British schoolboy who straps on his best pair of heels and overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was an instant hit. After its debut, the musical was nominated for several Olivier awards and was turned into a film in 2021.

So if you’re looking for a night of over-the-top then hurry up and get yourself some tickets.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour. More dates are due to be announced soon so keep an eye on this space.

7 th – 17 th September 2023 – The Lowry, Salford

19 th – 23 rd September 2023 – Empire Theatre, Sunderland

25 th – 30 th September 2023 – Theatre Royal, Nottingham

2 nd – 7 th October 2023 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

9 th – 14 th October 2023 – Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham

23 rd – 28 th October 2023 – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

31 st October – 11 th November 2023 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

14 th – 19 th November 2023 – Grand Theatre, Leeds

21 st – 25 th November 2023 – Winter Gardens, Blackpool

28 th November – 2 nd December 2023 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

12 th – 30 th December 2023 – New Theatre, Oxford

16 th – 20 th January 2024 – Theatre Royal, Newcastle

23 rd – 27 th January 2024 – Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

29 th January – 3 rd February 2024 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

9 th February – 23 rd March 2024 – The Peacock Theatre, London

9 th – 20 th April 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

22 nd – 27 th April 2024 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

13th – 18th May 2024 – King's Theatre, Glasgow

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour 2023/4: How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour vary depending on the venue, date, and seating. Overall prices start at £13.00 and go up to around £85.90, the London prices have not been announced yet but they may be higher.

How to get tickets to the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie UK tour

Tickets for all the shows are available to buy now, apart from London and Sheffield which will go on sale soon.

Tickets for the Bristol, Liverpool, Sunderland, Brighton, Oxford, Woking and Glasgow shows are all available on ATG Tickets. The rest are available on the individual venue sites.

Buy Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets at ATG Tickets

