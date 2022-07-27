How to get England Women's Euro 2022 final tickets for this weekend

Sweden was the tournament's highest-ranked side but could do little to stop England's free-flowing attack as the teams faced off at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. Beth Mead scored the opener after 34 minutes and England went in 1-0 up at halftime. In the second half, the Lionesses dominated the game, with Lucy Bronze heading home a second in the 48th minute.

The Lionesses ran rampant last night against Sweden, taking a hugely impressive 4-0 win and bagging their place in the final. Now, with the final looming, our complete guide tells you how you can get tickets and watch England's women live as they attempt to make history.

Alessia Russo came on as a substitute in the second half and piled further misery onto the Swedes, flicking home a slick backheel between the keeper's legs before Fran Kirby scored the fourth and final goal, elegantly chipping the struggling goalkeeper, Hedvig Lindahl, who had a night to forget in-between the sticks.

Conversely, Mary Earps shone in goal for England and made some impressive saves. Notably, she denied Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius on several occasions. Early in the second half she forced a Blackstenius attempt over the bar from close range, in an eye-catching athletic save.

Buy England Women's Euro 2022 final tickets at livefootballtickets.com

It's been 13 years since the Lionesses appeared in a major international final but now, thanks to those stand-out performances and a wonderful attacking display, England's women have their chance. If you'd like to be there to see England's women attempt to make history, then read on for our advice on bagging tickets.

Who is playing in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022?

Germany vs Austria quarter-final via Getty

Of course, England beat Spain in their quarter-final and now Sweden in a semi-final, securing their place in the tournament's decisive game. But who will they face?

It's either going to be France or Germany, with the two nations set to face each other this evening at Stadium MK, in Milton Keynes. Currently, Germany is seen as slight favourites, but France is in fine form and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them progress to the final.

When and where is the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2022?

The final will be held at England's home of international football — Wembley Stadium. No doubt this will give England some level of home advantage and the stadium is sure to be well attended, vocal and atmospheric. If you want to be part of that atmosphere then read on for our advice on buying tickets.

The final will take place on Sunday 31st July, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

The stadium seats 90,000 and the attendance is expected to surpass the previous record for a women's Euros game, which was 68,871 in the tournament opener against Austria.

How to get England Women's Euro 2022 final tickets

Currently, Wembley Stadium's official website is listing standard tickets as 'sold out' with only hospitality tickets available. Don't panic though, we've found some sites still offering a chance to bag tickets and get to the final.

You can still get tickets at livefootballtickets.com however prices are slightly inflated, seemingly this is because these are resale tickets. At time of writing, tickets start at £169, which we realise is quite expensive. However, it's tough securing last-minute tickets to a big final, especially when those sold through official channels have already sold out.

In this case, resale tickets are a good option, but it's always good to be cautious when buying them. It always pays to research any retailer offering resale tickets. In this case, the website has a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating, which offers a little peace of mind. However, we recommend always doing your research and checking out the site before buying.

