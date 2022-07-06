From shirts to boots, trainers and balls, there's loads of great Euro-themed merch being launched right now to help you celebrate the tournament, or even play some football yourself!

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is getting underway, with some of the world's top teams going head to head to decide who is Europe's best. If you're ready and raring to support your favourite team, there's also some great merchandise on offer to show your support.

You can gear up and get involved from as little as £2.99 or as much as £114.99 — that latter price being for an authentic reproduction of England's eye catching home and away kits. If that sounds like more than you want to spend, don't fret. There are standard versions of both kits available for considerably less.

Elsewhere there are some fantastic retro shirts on offer, for those who prefer a more old-school celebration of their nation's footballing history. The England 1990 away shirt is a real highlight in our eyes, as is Scotland's 1978 home kit.

Take a look at some of our top picks below.

The best UEFA Women's Euro 2022 merchandise available now

Nike Flight and Nike Strike footballs

The Nike Flight football is the official ball of UEFA Women's Euro 2022. It's specially crafted to fly consistently, thanks to its grooves, surface and aerodynamic shape. Now, you too can play with one of the most high-tech and highly regarded balls on the market.

It will cost you £119.95 though. However, if you like the sound and look of the Nike Flight but you're on a budget, the Nike Strike football is the next best thing. It offers the same eye-catching styling and harnesses a lot of the same aerodynamics research from Nike, albeit using some more affordable materials. You can pick up the Nike Strike for £24.95.

Buy UEFA Nike Flight football | £119.95 at Nike

Buy UEFA Nike Strike football | £24.95 at Nike

Nike England Lionesses Euro home shirt 2022

Here's the exact shirt that the Lionesses will be lining up in during Euro 2022, as they play in host cities across the UK, starting with this evening's clash against Austria at Old Trafford. England beat the Austrians 1-0 back in November and will be hoping to repeat that success tonight.

This £114.99 version is the official 'authentic' shirt and the same as that worn by the players. If you want something a little more affordable then the standard home shirt is also a great option. Find buying options for both below.

Buy Nike authentic England Lionesses Euro home shirt | £114.99 at Nike

Buy Nike England Lionesses Euro home shirt | £74.99 at Nike

If you're keen to see the Lionesses live then head over to our guide — UEFA Women's Euro 2022: how to get tickets and see England play live — or check out the latest pricing info below.

Buy UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

Nike England women's football jacket

This stylish England women's football jacket from Nike features irregular patterns and an eye-catching style. It's also got back vents and a mesh lining to prevent you from overheating when you're on-the-go.

Buy Nike England women's football jacket | £84.95 at Nike

Scotland team crest football

Here's one for the Scotland fans. Want to have a kick around yourself to get in the Euro spirit? Here's a classic.

This football sporting the Scottish national team's crest is just £7.49 and could make a great gift.

Buy Scotland team crest football | £7.49 at Sports Direct

Puma Italy women's home shirt 2022

Do you think Italy — who defeated England so spectacularly in the men's Euro final — will win UEFA Women's Euro 2022? If so, it's time to show your colours. Sports Direct is stocking the authentic Puma Italy home shirt for the tournament.

Buy Puma authentic Italy women's home shirt 2022 | £109.99 at Sports Direct

Retro-style Sarina Wiegman t-shirt

If you're looking for something a little wackier, why not try this Sarina Wiegman tribute shirt? It pays homage to Wiegman, who is England's current head coach.

Pre-tournament pundits think Wiegman and England have a great chance of going all the way and this t-shirt could be a great souvenir.

Buy Sarina Wiegman retro-style t-shirt | £17.51 on Redbubble

