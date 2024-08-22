Plus, both sides will face off against the West Indies in late May and early June and the men will kick the season off with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

The public ballot for these latest fixtures has not yet opened, however the first hospitality packages are starting to trickle through.

Today, we're focussing on England men vs India, which is already offering VIP tickets to all venues, including Lord's, Edgbaston, the Oval and more.

The teams will be facing off from 20th June to 4th August, with five days spent at each ground. This follows England's January tour of India which will hopefully redress the loss of last year.

So, let's give you the inning-side scoop on how to get tickets.

Where are the England vs India test matches being held?

Here are the dates and venues of the five test matches:

20th – 24th Jun 2024 – Leeds, Headingley

2nd – 6th Jul 2024 – Birmingham, Edgbaston

10th – 14th Jul 2024 – London, Lord's

23rd – 27th Jul 2024 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

31st July – 4th Aug 2024 –London, The Kia Oval

How to get England vs India tickets for 2025 test matches

The main way to get tickets to England's 2025 cricket matches is through public ballot, which will open on Thursday 29th August.

If you go through the ballot, you'll only have a few weeks to register your details and interest, then the spots will be randomly allocated at a later date. This means that even if you enter the ballot you won't be guaranteed a place.

Alternatively, you can now buy hospitality tickets from official provider SeatUnique. The advantage of this is you get a guaranteed seat at the matches, plus additional perks like food and access to a private bar.

The disadvantage, however, is that these seats are hugely expensive, with packages ranging from £199 to £44,000!

These hospitality packages are available now, so if you're keen to secure your place, head over to Seat Unique.

Buy England vs India test match tickets at Seat Unique

