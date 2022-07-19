Kicking off at 8pm tomorrow, England vs Spain will be at Amex Community Stadium, also known as Falmer Stadium, home to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 are well underway and the Lionesses have already made their mark in the competition. Having beaten Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland to top Group A, England are now up against Spain in tomorrow night's quarter-final.

Here's how to get tickets for England vs Spain so that you can see the action live.

Buy UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

Which UK stadiums are England playing at in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022?

England is playing at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton tomorrow evening (Wednesday 20th July) in the quarter-finals. The Lionesses will be taking on Spain, and the cheapest tickets for tomorrow night's England vs Spain game are £40.

If England wins tomorrow's quarter-final, the Lionesses will go on to play at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, in the semi-final on 26th July 2022.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 31st July.

How to get tickets for England vs Spain in UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final

Tickets are currently available via Livefootballtickets.com, with prices starting at just £40.

The site largely offers resale tickets, meaning there is a chance that prices will become inflated closer to the event, depending on demand. Right now, tickets are available at quite affordable prices.

It always pays to research any retailer offering resale tickets. In this case, the website has a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating, which offers a little peace of mind. However, we recommend always doing your research and checking out the site before buying.

