UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is nearing its dramatic climax and the Lionesses have certainly made their mark on the competition. Having beaten Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland to top Group A, England progressed to take on Spain in an eventful quarter-final. Now they've secured a place in the semi and you can be there to watch the Lionesses make history.

The Lionesses roared past Italy last night, winning 2-1 in extra time after going 1-0 down in the 54th minute. Now, England will progress to a high-stakes semi-final in Sheffield, where they will take on either Sweden or Belgium.

In their quarter-final against Spain, England's women certainly didn't have it all their own way. Aside from conceding the first goal, England had only 42% of ball possession and managed only 10 shots to Spain's 17.

Georgia Stanway's dramatic 96th-minute strike was ultimately the difference between the two teams and catapulted the Lionesses into a tantalising semi-final fixture. Stanway stood out throughout the fixture and racked up some sensational individual stats.

Which UK stadiums are England playing at in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022?

The dramatic quarter-final against Spain took place at the Amex Stadium, in Brighton. Home to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

England's semi-final is set to take place at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, the home of Sheffield United.

Should England progress, they'll be able to look forward to a climactic final at the home of English international football, Wembley Stadium.

How to get England Women's Euro 2022 semi-final tickets

Tickets are currently available via Livefootballtickets.com, with semi-final tickets starting at £135 at time of writing.

The site largely offers resale tickets, meaning there is a chance that prices will become inflated closer to the event, depending on demand. Right now, tickets are available at quite affordable prices.

It always pays to research any retailer offering resale tickets. In this case, the website has a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating, which offers a little peace of mind. However, we recommend always doing your research and checking out the site before buying.

