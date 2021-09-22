Ed Sheeran live 2022: how to get tickets to the Mathematics Tour, dates and venues

Ed Sheeran is without doubt one of the most celebrated and successful solo artists of the modern era with an army of fans across the world, all desperate to see him play live.

Advertisement

After an extended period of live music being on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be with even more excitement than usual that people welcome the news that Ed Sheeran is going back on the road with the + – = ÷ x Tour. Although it’s not immediately obvious how you collectively pronounce the five mathematical symbols that denote the name of the tour (and reflect Ed’s album titles) the artist has revealed its to be known as the Mathematics Tour.

Since the release of his hugely successful debut album in 2011, “+”, which featured hits including The A Team, Lego House and You Need Me, I Don’t Need You – Sheeran has moved from strength to strength in the musical world, supporting huge artists like Taylor Swift and co-producing work with superstars like Pharell Williams.

His second album “X” featured hits like Thinking Out Loud, Don’t, Photograph, Afire Love, I’m A Mess and Bloodsteam, once again attracting critical and popular acclaim – and leading to a Grammy nomination for best new artist.

After a world tour and a hiatus, Sheeran stormed the charts again in 2017 with “÷” featuring Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl, Shape Of You, Perfect, Happier, Dive, New Man, What Do I Know.

A brilliant collaborations album, a huge number of industry awards and an MBE later – Ed is back in October 2021 with his new album “=”, and what’s more he’s going back on the road in 2022 to play the new songs and the very best of his hits so far to the world.

The good news is there are a lot of chances to see Ed Sheeran in the UK and Ireland as he plays some of the biggest stadiums next spring and summer.

When is the Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour?

Ed Sheeran’s UK and Ireland dates on the Mathematics Tour begin on 23rd April 2022 in Dublin with a number of huge high-profile gigs culminating in a last night at Wembley Stadium in London on 1st July 2022.

When do Ed Sheeran tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Ed Sheeran tour go on sale on Saturday 25th September at 9am.

For full details on how to buy tickets visit Ticketmaster’s Ed Sheeran page.

How much do tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour cost?

Tickets are priced at £80 and £50 for the London gigs and £75 and £45 at all the other venues for the tour.

All of the tickets are subject to a maximum 10 percent booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order, so ensure you factor this in when budgeting.

How to get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s live tour 2022

Tickets for all of the dates on the tour are available through ticketing website Ticketmaster. Visit their Ed Sheeran page to find out more details about how to buy tickets and to secure your place at the events. It is worth noting that Ticketmaster say you need to have a mobile phone/ smartphone on hand during the booking process for these tickets.

Where is Ed Sheeran touring? Full list of dates

Full details of each of the concerts of Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour can be found below…

23 April 2022 – Croke Park – Dublin, Ireland

28th April 2022 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh – Cork, Ireland

5 May 2022 – Thomond Park Stadium – Limerick City, Ireland

12 May 2022 – Boucher Playing Fields – Belfast

26 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 May 2022 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

3 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 June 2022 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 June 2022 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 June 2022 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

29 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 June 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

1 July 2022 – Wembley Stadium, London

Advertisement

YOU MIGHT LIKE: How to get tickets to Kings of Leon UK tour 2022