Isle of Wight Festival 2022: How to get tickets to next year’s festival

The weather’s turning, and festival season 2021 is starting to feel like a distant memory, but if you’re hoping to attend the Isle of Wight Festival 2022, it’s time to grab your tickets. This guide tells you everything you’ll need about the festival line-up and the ticketing process.

The history of the Isle of Wight Festival goes back to 1968 when Jefferson Airplane headlined a festival at Hells Field near Godshill consisting of music and counterculture. The following year the scale of the festival – and the number of people arriving on the island – exploded with an estimated 150,000 people attending the event, which saw Bob Dylan, The Who and Joe Cocker among the performing acts, with the likes of John Lennon and Yoko Ono among the big-name guests in attendance. However, it is for the 1970 festival that the event is probably most associated – a truly enormous spectacle estimated to have been attended by 700,000 people. It produced legendary performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Doors and The Moody Blues, to name but a few.

The 1970 festival would prove to be the last for several decades before the event was revived in 2002 with The Charlatans and Robert Plant headlining – and has since become an annual fixture in the music calendar. In the last 20 years, it has played host to many of the biggest and best names in the music industry, with headline performances from the likes of Paul Weller, David Bowie, REM, The Prodigy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, The Rolling Stones, The Police, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Queen to name but a few.

As with the majority of live music events, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID restrictions, but the 2021 festival did manage to happen, although it was moved from its original scheduled date in June to September. The festival featured performances from Liam Gallagher, Tom Jones, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and The Script.

Read on to discover the huge acts playing in 2022 and find out how you can grab tickets to see them.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2022?

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 runs from the 16th to the 19th of June, with a wide variety of acts across the whole duration of the festival. Read on for more information on who is performing and how to get tickets.

When do tickets for Isle of Wight Festival 2022 go on sale?

Tickets for the festival go on sale from 8am on the 30th of September. There was an early bird presale for Barclaycard customers, so if you use Barclaycard, you might have been able to pick up a ticket before the rush.

How much do tickets to Isle of Wight Festival 2022 cost?

There is a range of ticketing options available for different age groups and for different ways of camping. Also, some single-day tickets may be available, but the prices listed below are for the full weekend.

Weekend – £195

Student – £175

Teen – £170

Islander – £145

Children (5-12) – £7.50

Infants (4 and under) – FREE

Campervan – £240

Campervan with power – £350

Weekend parking bought in advance – £15

Buy tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to Isle of Wight Festival 2022

For the best chance at getting Isle of Wight Festival tickets, you’ll want to be ready and waiting – using the link below – as early as possible.

If you’re a Barclaycard customer, you may have been able to get your hands on early release tickets.

There is also a payment plan available, where you can pay for the ticket in eight instalments of £30.90 to spread the cost of the ticket.

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 line-up: who is performing next year?

Friday’s headliners are Lewis Capaldi, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Lionel Richie. Saturday’s main acts are Blossoms, Kasabian and Pete Tong. To finish things off, on Sunday there’s Muse, Tom Grennan and Rudimental. It’s an exciting genre-mixing line-up with something for everyone.

There’s plenty to look forward to beyond the headliners, too, with The Vaccines, The Proclaimers, Shaggy, The Happy Mondays, The Coral and many more all set to appear. There are likely to be more acts confirmed before next summer too, so there could be some brilliant surprises in store!

