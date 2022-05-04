Richard McCourt and Dominic Wood have been a hugely popular duo in British youth comedy for two decades. Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow started way back in 2002 and invited groups of young people to spend the weekend in 'Da Bungalow', engrossed in gross-out comedy, slapstick laughs and the distinctive, energetic comedy that the comedy duo have always offered.

Dick and Dom depart on a huge UK tour this September, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit kids' TV show, Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow. Here's all the latest news on the duo's tour, plus the latest info on how to get tickets.

Now, to celebrate that amazing landmark, the pair have lined up a huge UK tour, with dates up and down the country and performances taking place in a range of well-known venues.

Interestingly, the pair told Good Morning Britain that they believe the original show wouldn't get on air today because it would be too "edgy".

Read on for the latest news on the tour, plus our complete guide on how to get tickets.

Buy Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live tickets from £32 at SeeTickets

Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live: when is the UK tour?

The tour starts on 22nd September 2022, in Newcastle, at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House. From there, the pair will take in a huge range of venues before eventually finishing up in Southend, in November. Take a look at the full list of dates below.

When do Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live tickets go on sale?

Tickets for most of the above UK tour dates are available to purchase right now.

However, those wanting tickets for the performance at Sheffield's O2 Academy will have to wait until 9am on Friday 6th May.

How much do Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow Live tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary slightly from venue to venue, but generally standard tickets cost around £30 and 'VIP meet and greet' tickets, with the chance to meet Dick and Dom after the show, cost around £50.

