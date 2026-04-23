Good news for fans of master illusionist Derren Brown, as it's been announced that his Only Human show will be coming to London's West End.

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Only Human will be running at Apollo Theatre from October 2026 to January 2027, marking Derren Brown's 11th West End shows.

His slew of previous shows have been nominated for a total of five Olivier awards, winning the Best Entertainment award twice.

We're here to show you how to get tickets to this unmissable West End show, as well as how to get your hands on tickets for the Only Human UK tour.

For more of the latest West End news, here's how to get tickets to John Proctor is the Villain on the West End, as well as how to get tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar tickets with Sam Ryder.

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When and where can I see Derren Brown Only Human on the West End?

Derren Brown's long-anticipated West End run of his Only Human show will take place at London's Apollo Theatre, located between Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus tube stations.

The show will be running from Saturday 10 October 2026 until Saturday 30 January 2027.

Not only can you catch the show on the West End, it'll also be touring the UK and Ireland.

The Only Human UK and Ireland tour will see Derren Brown visit a total of nine venues. Here's a full list of dates:

21—25 April 2026 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall

28 April—2 May 2026 — High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan Theatre

12—16 May 2026 — Dublin, The Gaiety

19—23 May 2026 — Belfast, Grand Opera House

26—30 May 2026 — Plymouth, Theatre Royal Plymouth

2—13 June 2026 — Birmingham, Hippodrome

23—27 June 2026 — Edinburgh, Playhouse

30 June—4 July — Stoke on Trent, Regent Theatre

7—11 July — Stockton, The Globe

14—18 July — Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

21—25 July — Northampton, Royal & Derngate

28 July—1 August — Torquary, Princess Theatre

When do Derren Brown Only Human tickets go on sale?

Derren Brown. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Tickets for Derren Brown's Only Human UK tour are already live at ATG Tickets.

Tickets for the West End show will go live at 10am on Thursday 23 April.

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How to get Derren Brown tour tickets

Simply head on over to ATG Tickets, where you can currently find tickets for the Edinburgh, Stoke, Stockton-on-Tees and Torquay.

All other dates and venues are able to purchase on Derren Brown's website.

How to get Derren Brown West End tickets

Head over to Derren Brown's website to access Only Human West End tickets. Bear in mind that demand is set to be high for this show, so we'd recommend getting online early.

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For more UK tours, here are the best comedians on tour in 2026.