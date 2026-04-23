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Derren Brown's Only Human UK tour is heading to London's West End – here's how to get tickets today
Now's your chance to see Derren Brown's unbelievable feats on stage in London's iconic West End, as well as during his UK tour.
Published: Thursday, 23 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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