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John Proctor is the Villain is transferring to the West End – here's how you can get tickets today
If you missed out on tickets to John Proctor is the Villain's sell-out run at Royal Court Theatre, there's no need to worry as the hit play is transferring to London's West End.
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Published: Tuesday, 21 April 2026 at 1:30 pm
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