From the Broadway production to the Royal Court's sold-out run, John Proctor is the Villain is currently one of theatre's most talked-about plays.

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Now, the seven-time Tony nominee is transferring to London's West End.

The play will be staged at Wyndham's Theatre, where it will be running for a strictly limited 12-week season from February to April 2027.

Casting for the West End production is yet to be confirmed, but with Sadie Sink starring in the original Broadway production, we wouldn't be surprised if another big-time actress will be taking the helm.

John Proctor is the Villain follows a group of five young women at school together in small-town America. As they begin to study Arthur Miller's The Crucible together in class, it soon becomes apparent that secrets lie between the girls and the society surrounding them.

Soundtracked by pop and fuelled by adrenaline and rage, the play focuses on what it means to be a girl in the 21st century, as well as the power of female friendship and the courage to question the seemingly immovable parts of society.

John Proctor is the Villain. Camilla Greenwell

Speaking about the West End transfer, playwright Kimberly Belflower and director Danya Taymor said, "Bringing John Proctor is the Villain to the West End is a true honour and profound joy for us, especially on the heels of its very witchy UK debut in the Royal Court's 70th anniversary season.

"The play has been igniting London audiences, and we have fallen deeply in love with this great city. We are so grateful that our spells worked and more people will be able to see the play here – and come back again and again – at the incredible Wyndham’s Theatre in 2027."

Buy John Proctor is the Villain tickets at Wyndham's Theatre

For more of the latest London theatre news, here's how to get tickets to Hay Fever with Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant, as well as White Rabbit Red Rabbit tickets.

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When and where can I see John Proctor is the Villain's West End transfer?

John Proctor is the Villain will be transferring to Wyndham's Theatre, right beside Leicester Square.

The production will be running for a strictly limited 12-week season, from 2 February 2027 until 24 April 2027.

Buy John Proctor is the Villain tickets at Wyndham's Theatre

How to get John Proctor is the Villain West End tickets

Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Tuesday 21 April. You can find tickets on the Wyndham's Theatre website.

Buy John Proctor is the Villain tickets at Wyndham's Theatre

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Plus, check out our roundup of the best West End shows, as well as how to get Billy Elliot West End tickets.