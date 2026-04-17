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How to get tickets to Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant in limited West End comedy this autumn
Christine Baranski is set to make her West End debut this autumn while Richard E Grant returns to the London stage for the first time in 20 years.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 9:37 am
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