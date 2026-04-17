A momentous occasion on two fronts: Mamma Mia! actress Christine Baranski is set to make her West End debut this autumn while Richard E Grant returns to the London stage for the first time in 20 years.

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Both actors are set to star in a limited run of Noël Coward's Hay Fever, otherwise known as A Comedy of Bad Manners.

The pair will play Judith and David Bliss in the show, which follows the retirement years of a former actress and reclusive novelist who invite a number of inappropriate guests to their home.

As the synopsis reads: "It’s loathesome being looked after. Last year, Judith retired from her life-on-stage. Already, she misses the applause. Idling away at their country home, the rest of the family – reclusive novelist husband David and failure-to-launch children Sorrel and Simon – are too self-involved to be a good audience.

"So, Judith invites a young fan as her guest for the weekend. But unbeknownst to her, each of the Blisses have a guest of their own arriving at the very same time. Completely unsuited to hosting and allergic to compromise, the house quickly erupts into a chaos of parlour games, put-downs and unrequested encores."

Amanda Seyfried, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Universal City Studios Productions LLLP

Despite being a prolific stage and screen actress, including two-time Tony Award winner, Baranski has never appeared on the West End stage.

Following the announcement she said: "I attended my first West End play as a student at Juilliard in 1971, so it's rather a dream come true to perform at Wyndham’s Theatre in a Noël Coward play in the West End. I look forward to a life in London, a city I absolutely adore. I last performed on stage 20 years ago, and coincidentally, Richard E. Grant last performed in the West End 20 years ago!

"Richard is so gifted, whip smart, and wickedly funny. I look forward to “tearing a passion to tatters” with him alongside our brilliant director, Emily Burns. Hay Fever is a 101-year-old comedy of appalling manners. It requires quicksilver delivery and suave flamboyance. I hope it will be a delicious treat for audiences to spend time with this Blissful Bohemian family!”

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While Grant added: "25 years ago, I guest starred for a night in ‘The Play What I Wrote’ at the beautiful Wyndham’s Theatre. I am delighted to return to the Wyndham’s stage (and maybe to a bigger dressing room) alongside the sensational Christine Baranski in Noël Coward’s delicious comedy, Hay Fever, which premiered in the West End 101 years ago (but who’s counting?). I love the theatre and am thrilled to return to it, and to be directed by the illustrious Emily Burns.”

The play is coming to Wyndham's Theatre for a strictly limited run from 22 September to 12 December, and tickets go on sale today.

When and where can I see Hay Fever?

Hay Fever is coming to Wyndham's Theatre from just 22 September to 12 December this year. That means tickets are likely to sell fast.

How to get Hay Fever tickets

Tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday 17 April. You can find tickets on the Wyndham's Theatre website.

Buy Hay Fever tickets

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Head to our Going Out section for exclusive interviews with West End stars, like why Elaine Paige would never return to the West End and Rachel Zegler on the Evita balcony scene.