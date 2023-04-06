The summertime festival, which takes place in Victoria Park in London, has a stellar line-up including Stormzy’s This Is What We Mean Day, Field Day, The Strokes’ headlining concert, Haim’s headlining concert, and Jungle’s headlining concert with very special guest Erykah Badu.

You may have seen the news that Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy has been announced as the final headliner at this year’s All Points East festival.

Kennedy will also perform at the Victoria Park bash on Sunday 27th August, and he’s bringing along with him some exciting acts: SG Lewis, Olivia Dean, James Vincent McMorrow, Nick Mulvey, Aurora, plus more. It’s not the first time the 31-year-old has graced the All Points East stage, however…

Speaking about the upcoming music festival, Kennedy said: “I remember playing the main stage at All Points East back in 2019 just before my debut album came out. It’s surreal to me how much has happened over the past four years since then and I’m so grateful to everyone who’s supported me on this journey.

"This headline show is going to be on another level and I’m honoured to be headlining this year alongside legendary artists The Strokes, HAIM, Stormzy, and Jungle. See you in Victoria Park!”

Kennedy is currently in the middle of his UK tour, which kicked off in Glasgow at the end of last month, and luckily for you non-ticket holders, there are still some available to purchase (but more on that later). The Giants singer’s most recent track is Mike (Desert Island Duvet) with Fred Again and The Streets' lead, Mike Skinner.

If you’re a fan of the County Dublin singer, you’ll know that Kennedy was first inspired to pick up a guitar at the age of 10, began writing his own songs as a teenager, then started to play in bars he was actually too young to drink in.

It was the 2016 single After Rain which propelled Kennedy towards a mainstream audience as it quickly gained millions of streams and subsequent fans. This second single paved the way for the four-track EP Doves & Ravens, and two studio albums soon followed: Without Fear and Sonder.

Kennedy is no stranger to capturing and holding the attention of large audiences at shows: in 2018 and 2019, he toured the United States, Australia and Europe to sold-out audiences; Kennedy performed at Bonnaroo Music Festival, Lollapalooza, South by Southwest Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Coachella in the late 2010s, too.

In 2022, the Irish singer-songwriter won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2021 for the song Better Days – a track that resonated with a lot of people, particularly during COVID-19 times. Thankfully, we’re moving away from those times, which means one huge thing for music fans: live shows are back! Here is the complete list of dates and venues with tickets remaining for Dermot Kennedy in 2023.

Dermot Kennedy UK and Ireland shows 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Kennedy’s headlining concert at All Points East festival in Victoria Park, and the concerts in Scarborough and Edinburgh are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Thursday 6th April).

Tickets for the other shows have been on sale for a little while, but don’t worry Kennedy fans – there are still tickets available.

