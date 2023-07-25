The Music of the Spheres tour first kicked off in spring 2022 and has already been around Europe twice – with its second run wrapping up earlier this month. This third tour has been announced following unbelievable demand from fans and will see Coldplay play their first-ever shows in Greece, Romania, and Finland, as well as their first Roman gig in 20 years.

The shows will see Chris Martin and co perform their best hits from over 25 years in the music history, including Paradise, Viva La Vida, and Hymn for the Weekend. They’ll also include the band’s trademark light show and glowing wristbands which, we can tell you from experience, make these shows an astounding sight to behold.

This year’s tour is also part of Coldplay’s new sustainability initiative, which is aiming to cut direct emissions by 50 per cent. Measures include running the entire show on electric batteries, using alternative fuels and putting energy-producing bikes for fans to ride at each concert.

In comparison to their last tour, the band were able to cut 47 per cent of their carbon emissions, which frontman Chris Martin called this a “good start.” Now, they’re ready to try again with 16 dates planned for next year. Here’s how you can grab tickets today.

Is Coldplay touring in the UK?

So far, no UK dates have been included in Coldplay’s 2024 tour. The closest they’ll be coming is for the three shows at Dublin’s Croke Park.

However, rumours are already flying that the band may be stopping at next year’s Glastonbury Festival as eagle-eyed fans have spotted a hole in their schedule for the end of June.

When is Coldplay coming to Dublin in 2024?

Coldplay are rounding up the European leg of The Music of the Spheres tour with three shows in Dublin this August. The finale will take place at Croke Park, one of Ireland’s biggest concert venues and the home of the Gaelic Games. Here’s the details:

29 th Aug 2024 – Dublin, Croke Park

30 th Aug 2024 – Dublin, Croke Park

1st Sep 2024 – Dublin, Croke Park

If you’re interested in seeing the group elsewhere in Europe next year, here’s the rest of the tour dates:

How much are Coldplay 2024 tour tickets?

The prices for all the European tour dates have not yet been announced. However, we do know that tickets to the Helsinki shows start at around €56.50 and go up to €161.50, so we can expect a similar price across the rest of the tour.

How to get tickets to Coldplay’s European tour 2024

Pre-sale is now open for Coldplay’s three Dublin shows next August. The artist pre-sale opened on Tuesday, 25th July at 10am through Ticketmaster.

A second pre-sale will open on Wednesday 26th for promoters and finally general sale will go live on Friday, 28th July at 10am.

If you’re trying to bag tickets to one of the other European tour dates, then head over to Live Nation. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, 28th July.

