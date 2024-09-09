Edwards will be returning to the part of Mama Morton, having toured with the role in 2021/2022, while Clifton will be playing lawyer Billy Flynn.

None of them are new to the stage, with Brooks – best known for her soap character Kate Connor – previously playing Princess Fiona in Shrek and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde on tour.

Edwards has likewise played Morton and Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, and Clifton has performed in Singin’ in the Rain, Rock of Ages and more.

Also joining the cast are West End and theatre stars Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.

The tour will kick off at Milton Keynes theatre next month and go on to hit 35 UK venues, finishing up in August 2025.

Following the same story of the hit film, Chicago is set in the sleazy underbelly of the eponymous city. It follows Roxie Hart, an ordinary woman sent to prison for shooting her ex-lover, while on the inside she meets infamous jazz singer Velma Kelly, un-principled prison warden Mama Morton and money-obsessed lawyer Billy Flynn.

The show first ran in 1975 has since appeared at the West End twice and toured the UK once before. If you want to get tickets, here's all that jazz.

How to get Chicago UK tour tickets

Chicago tour tickets are on sale now at ATG Tickets. You can find tickets for 12 of the dates here and the others can be found on the official tour page.

Buy Chicago tickets at ATG Tickets

