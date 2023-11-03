The 64-year-old writer has now created a very aptly-titled new show: Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City. If you're itching for a peek behind the curtain, now's your chance. It's her first time performing on London's West End, and the tour will also be visiting 11 other cities throughout the UK.

This one-woman show is set to be a wild ride, blending storytelling and memoir. Expect a tour of New York City, Studio 54, Lipstick Jungle and more, along with stories about fashion, literature, sex and Manolos. What else would you expect? After all, she is the real-life Carrie Bradshaw.

Candace Bushnell is bringing the magic of Sex and the City to a city near you, with 12 different dates on her tour covering 12 cities in the UK. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

When do Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am on Friday 3rd November. There will also be a venue presale for the West End show at the London Palladium, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday 1st November on the London Palladium website.

How to get tickets for Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City?

Be sure to log on bright and early to be in with the best chance of securing tickets - we recommend at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale. Bear in mind that tickets are available on different sites, so ensure that you're on the correct site to buy tickets to the venue that you want.

How much are Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City tickets?

Tickets for the show are priced between £30.75 and £113.75, depending on the venue and seats you choose. Ticket prices for the show at the London Palladium begin at £38.

