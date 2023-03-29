Well, it’s true. This September, the boy band are heading out on tour to celebrate 20 years of success. Armed with their greatest hits, Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne will be bringing the good old days of Noughties pop punk to concert halls across the UK.

One day, when you came home, at lunchtime, you heard that Busted were going back on tour.

The trio will be playing 15 shows in major venues including London’s O2, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena. The group will also be joined by three supporting guests: Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.

The announcement of the 20th anniversary tour comes alongside the news that Busted will be re-releasing versions of some of their most popular tracks. Starting with their 2002 hit Loser Kid, the band will be putting out 15 songs in total from Friday 14th April.

The group are also promising further collaborations with other bands, including All Time Low and McFly. All the '00s kids out there will probably remember that Busted and McFly collaborated in 2013 and went on a string of tours as McBusted.

More like this

Even before then, however, Busted had already earned a spot as Noughties icons. With songs like Year 3000, Crashed the Wedding and even a version of Thunderbirds are Go!, they typified the cheeky and upbeat style of music from that era.

Before splitting up originally in 2005, the trio had secured four UK number-one singles, won two BRIT Awards, and sold over 5 million records. Not much has changed in the decades since, as the band have gone on to release two more studio albums in 2016 and 2019 and toured regularly.

Now, they’re heading on tour again and we can’t wait to meet you there. Here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Busted tickets at Ticketmaster

Busted will be touring the UK throughout September and will be joined by the pop group Hanson from 9th September onwards. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

Busted 20th anniversary UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the Busted Greatest Hits Tour are live now. They went on sale at 9am today (Wednesday 29th March) for O2 Priority Customers and through the artists’ pre-sale.

General sale tickets will go up on Friday 31st March at 9am. If you want to be seeing them in the year 2023 then read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Busted tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more great on-stage shows, check out the best West End theatre shows, the best Shakespeare plays in London to see and the best pantomimes coming in 2023.