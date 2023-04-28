The '90s Britpop band announced this week that they would be playing a series of intimate warm-up gigs in preparation for their upcoming reunion shows, which will take place at Wembley Stadium this July.

Get ready girls and boys to scream "Parklife" at the top of your lungs – because this summer, Blur are going on tour.

The group, comprised of Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree, will be heading over to Eastbourne, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, and their hometown of Colchester in May, before going on to wow the crowds at Wembley.

This return to the stage was first confirmed in November, when frontman Albarn said: "We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again."

Bassist Alex James added: "There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium."

With hits like Song 2, You’re So Great, and This is a Low in their repertoire, Blur have always known how to bring the magic. The band first formed in 1989 and managed to get five successive UK No.1 albums by 1997, with the '90s becoming the era where they really defined the Britpop sound.

Over that time, they achieved multiple BRIT and MTV awards and also got involved in that well-known rivalry with Oasis.

Although they never officially broke up, 1998 became the year when each member of Blur began to pursue their own projects. Albarn started up the virtual band Gorillaz, while Coxon released solo albums like The Sky is Too High and Happiness in Magazines. James also left to play with the band Fat Les, who are best known for their debut song Vindaloo.

More like this

Over the years since, the four have continually come back together to produce more albums, with their eighth and latest being The Magic Whip in 2015. Now, they’re back for more with Wembley Stadium as one of their biggest shows yet.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets to the warm-up shows, as well as how to grab one of the last few tickets for the London shows.

Buy Blur tickets at Ticketmaster

When are the Blur UK warm-up shows?

Blur’s warm-up shows are kicking off with the Colchester Arts Centre on 19th May. This will be the first time the band has played together on home turf in front of a crowd of just 400 people.

Then, it’s on to Eastbourne, Wolverhampton, and Newcastle throughout the last two weeks of May. Here are the details:

Full list of Blur UK dates and venues: 19 May 2023 – Colchester, Arts Centre

21 May 2023 – Eastbourne, Winter Gardens

26 May 2023 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

28 May 2023 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Blur UK warm-up shows 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

All the people, so many people have already bought tickets to Blur, after a pre-sale went live on Wednesday 26th April.

But don’t worry – general release tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 28th April).

Buy Blur tickets at Ticketmaster

Blur Wembley reunion shows 2023: are tickets still available?

Amazingly, yes. There are seated and standing tickets still available for both of Blur’s Wembley shows.

So, if you still want to grab a spot at a concert 34 years in the making, head on over to Ticketmaster.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When are the Blur reunion shows at Wembley Stadium?

Blur’s reunion shows are taking place at Wembley Stadium on 8th and 9th July. When it was announced that the group would be taking on a venue of this size, drummer Dave Rowntree said to NME: “It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”

The Britpop band will be joined by an all-star line-up of supporting acts, with Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap playing on the first night. Meanwhile, Northern Soul star Paul Weller, The Selector, and snooker champion-turned-DJ Steve Davis, will perform on the second.

Buy Blur tickets at Ticketmaster

How much are tickets to see Blur at Wembley?

You can still get seated and standing tickets to see Blur at Wembley. For seated tickets, prices start at £74.25 and go up to £107.25 depending on the view. For standing tickets, you’re paying £96.25 each, or £140.25 if you want to stand in the Golden Circle right in front of the stage.

Buy Blur tickets at Ticketmaster

For the latest ticketing news, go to our Going Out section where you'll find how to get tickets to the Hans Zimmer concert and Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park. Plus, you can find the best West End shows and the best UK festivals.