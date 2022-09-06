We're saying "hello" to trips to the cinema, theatre, and indoor spaces — anything that gets us out of the rain and chilliness. Luckily for us, there are plenty of plays and musicals on at the West End to keep us occupied this autumn, including the brand-new Best of Enemies play.

The shift from outdoor to indoor activities has officially started, and we're welcoming it with open arms.

Best of Enemies originally opened at the Young Vic last year, and will make its West End debut in November 2022.

The play stars Zachary Quinto, best known for playing Spock in the Star Trek films and for his roles in the first two seasons of American Horror Story, and David Harewood, the British actor famous for his parts in Homeland and Blood Diamond.

Set in 1968, Best of Enemies follows the story of conservative William F Buckley Jr. and liberal Gore Vidal as they fight to become the next President of the United States.

Quinto will take over the role of Vidal from Charles Edwards (who starred in the Young Vic performances), and David Harewood will reprise the role of Buckley.

Best of Enemies is at the West End for a limited time only with a 14-week run. So, if this political play sounds like it's up your street, here's how you can get tickets.

Best of Enemies: Where and when is the play being performed?

The play is written by James Graham — a writer celebrated for his TV work like Sherwood, and Brexit: The Uncivil War — and directed by the award-winning director Jeremy Herrin.

Best of Enemies will debut on Monday 14th November 2022 at the Noël Coward theatre. The West End play will run for 14 weeks only.

How to buy Best of Enemies tickets

Best of Enemies tickets are on sale right now at London Theatre Direct, having gone live at 10am this morning (Tuesday 6th September). Ticket prices start from £18.

For 24-hours only, London Theatre Direct has exclusive access to Best of Enemies tickets, so treat this a little bit like a pre-sale, if you will.

The Noël Coward Theatre is located in the heart of London's West End, on St Martin's Lane. The nearest underground station is Leicester Square, and when we say "near", we mean it (it's 400ft away). There are a huge variety of restaurants nearby to grab a bite before or after the show, too, like Korean restaurant Bunsik, Indian chain Dishoom, and Italian place La Goccia.

