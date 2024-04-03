While previously members of the public were restricted to exploring the castle grounds and gardens, they will now be able to enter rooms used and lived in by the royal family.

With prices starting at £100 per person, the tours will "take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle".

"You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal Family.”

These new events will run from 1st July to 4th August and are believed to be a trial period for further tours later in the year. The tours will then end before the King and Queen arrive at the castle for their summer break.

Balmoral Castle was often believed to be a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth and is still known to be very special to other members of the royal family. It sits in the Cairngorms National Park just a few hours outside of Aberdeen.

Is Balmoral Castle open to the public?

Balmoral Castle is now opening up its interiors to the public for the first time since it was completed in 1855.

Beforehand, admission was restricted to the grounds, gardens, and main ballroom, but now you can take a private tour through rooms regularly used by the royal family.

Can you see Balmoral without paying?

In Springtime, admission to Balmoral is free of charge and you can take a walk around the grounds, view the exterior of the Castle, and visit the Mews Gift Shop and Cafe. This entry will last until 3rd May and the shop opens each day from 10am to 5pm.

In the summer, from 4th May to 11th August, the castle grounds, gardens and exhibitions are open to the public on a daily basis but you have to book tickets online.

When is Balmoral Castle open to the public?

The castle will be open to the public from Saturday 4th May until Sunday 11th August – before the King and Queen arrive for their summer break.

However, the guided interior tours will only run between 1st July and 4th August, so make sure you grab yourself a ticket sharpish!

How much does it cost to go to Balmoral Castle?

These new guided interior tours do not come cheap, with tickets starting at £100 per person and £150 if you want to add an afternoon tea.

However, if you’d rather go with general admission to the grounds, gardens and exhibitions, tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £9 for children, under 5s go free.

How to get Balmoral Castle tour tickets

Tickets for the new Guided castle interior tours are on sale now via the official Balmoral Castle website.

Remember that these tours are for adults only and restricted to groups of 10 people. They’re available for a limited time only, so you’ll have to be quick if you want a spot.

We’d also suggest combining your castle trip with a tour of the grounds and surrounding area. At sites like Get Your Guide and Viator, you can take a journey around the beautiful sites of Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, taking in everything from villages and ruins to Queen Victoria's favourite viewing point.

There are a ton of different tours at your disposal ranging from £14 to £95, so make sure you check out the full range of Balmoral tours.

