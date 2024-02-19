Brought to you by National Theatre Live, the show is being screened by all major cinema brands including ODEON, Cineworld and Vue, starting this Thursday (22nd February).

The performance sees Scott – best known for his roles as Moriarty in Sherlock and the Hot Priest in Fleabag – play multiple characters in a “radical” adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

The show was brought to life by British-Irish playwright Simon Stephens and performed at the Duke of York’s Theatre (where you can currently buy tickets for Matt Smith's Enemy of the People and Tom Holland's Romeo and Juliet) in September and October last year, where it completely sold out.

Andrew Scott in Vanya. Marc Brenner

Scott’s performance was praised as an “acting masterclass” by many in a play which saw him take on eight characters in total.

Originally produced in 1899, Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya follows an elderly professor and young second wife on their visit to their rural estate. When they get there, tensions start to rise between the professor and his brother-in-law Vanya, who has sacrificed many years managing the home and its money.

While tickets for the West End-run cost around £80 (especially as the lower cost seats sold out within hours), you can see this beloved show in all its glory for the cost of a single cinema ticket. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Buy Vanya tickets at ODEON

When does Vanya come out in cinemas?

Vanya is being shown in UK cinemas from Thursday 22nd February and will continue to run throughout March.

The times and number of screenings will be up to each venue, so make sure you check out the schedule for your local cinema before you book.

Buy Vanya tickets at ODEON

Where can I watch Vanya with National Theatre Live in the UK?

Vanya is being shown in cinemas across the UK and worldwide, with major companies like Vue, Cineworld and ODEON all taking part. It is also set to be released in smaller local cinemas and at some Everyman venues.

To find out if it’s coming to a cinema near you, your best bet is to head on over to the ODEON, Cineworld and Vue websites and search for your nearest venue.

How to get tickets to Vanya with National Theatre Live

As we’ve said, the best thing for you to do is check out the major cinema brands – ODEON, Vue, Cineworld, etc – and find your nearest venue. Then, you can find out when Vanya is being shown and grab yourself a seat.

And if the prices at your nearest cinema make you shudder, you can use sites like Fever to get tickets for just £6.99, or take a look at our full guide to how to get cheap cinema tickets.

