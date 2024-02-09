How to get Akon tickets as sale goes live for new Superfan UK tour dates
Right now (Na Na Na), tickets are on sale for Akon’s UK and European tour, Superfan. Here’s how you can grab yourself a spot.
In case you missed the news, something so beautiful was announced earlier this week: Global superstar and American chart-topper Akon is heading to the UK this spring as part of his Superfan world tour.
The singer will be performing 17 shows across Europe this April, with stops in Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow.
The tour promises to be a series of intimate concerts, which will dive into the 50-year-old’s iconic catalogue of hits, including Lonely, Smack That, Don’t Matter and much more.
The shows will also be marking the fact that it’s been over a decade since Akon last performed on European soil.
In a press release the singer said: "I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy! It’s been 10 years since I’ve done shows out here, so I cannot wait!”
More like this
Akon, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, first rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of his debut single Locked Up and, soon after, his first album Trouble.
His success continued into 2006 with the album Konvicted, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, plus two more nominations for its lead singles I Wanna Love You and Smack That.
In the years that followed, Akon would go on to collaborate with everyone from David Guetta to The Lonely Island to Michael Jackson, all the while selling over 35 million albums worldwide and penning an astonishing 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs.
Now he’s back and bringing his music to Europe for another tour. Here’s how you can get tickets to see him for yourself.
Buy Akon tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Akon tickets at Live Nation
Akon Superfan tour 2024: What are the UK dates and venues?
Akon’s Superfan tour will kick off in Birmingham on 27th April 2024 before stopping off in London, Glasgow and Manchester. The singer will then travel around mainland Europe, finishing up in Tillburg, Holland on 21st May.
Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:
- 27th Apr 2024 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 28th Apr 2024 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 29th Apr 2024 — Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 30th Apr 2024 — Manchester, O2 Apollo
And here’s the full list of European dates:
- 2nd May 2024 — Paris, Olympia
- 7th May 2024 — Hamburg, Edel Optics
- 8th May 2024 — Copenhagen, TAP1
- 9th May 2024 — Oslo, Sentrum Scene
- 10th May 2024 — Stockholm, Annexet
- 12th May 2024 — Berlin, Verti Music Hall
- 13th May 2024 — Cologne, Palladium
- 14th May 2024 — Zurich, Halle 622
- 16th May 2024 — Prague, Forum Karlin
- 17th May 2024 — Vienna, Gasometer
- 18th May 2024 — Offenbach, Stadthalle Offenbach
- 20th May 2024 — Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
- 21st May 2024 — Tilburg, Poppodium 013
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much do Akon tickets cost?
Tickets start at roughly £75 but will vary depending on the venue.
How to get tickets to Akon’s UK and European 2024 tour
General sale tickets will go live at 10am today (Friday 9th February). You can find all the UK dates at Ticketmaster and all the European dates at Live Nation.
We don’t want you to be missing out – so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Akon tickets at Ticketmaster
Buy Akon tickets at Live Nation
For more music and magic, here's the best West End shows and how to get tickets to Camp Bestival 2024. Plus, how to see Fawlty Towers on stage.