The tour promises to be a series of intimate concerts, which will dive into the 50-year-old’s iconic catalogue of hits, including Lonely, Smack That, Don’t Matter and much more.

The shows will also be marking the fact that it’s been over a decade since Akon last performed on European soil.

In a press release the singer said: "I hope my UK and European fans are ready for a show filled with good music and energy! It’s been 10 years since I’ve done shows out here, so I cannot wait!”

Akon, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, first rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of his debut single Locked Up and, soon after, his first album Trouble.

His success continued into 2006 with the album Konvicted, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, plus two more nominations for its lead singles I Wanna Love You and Smack That.

In the years that followed, Akon would go on to collaborate with everyone from David Guetta to The Lonely Island to Michael Jackson, all the while selling over 35 million albums worldwide and penning an astonishing 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Now he’s back and bringing his music to Europe for another tour. Here’s how you can get tickets to see him for yourself.

Buy Akon tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy Akon tickets at Live Nation

Akon’s Superfan tour will kick off in Birmingham on 27th April 2024 before stopping off in London, Glasgow and Manchester. The singer will then travel around mainland Europe, finishing up in Tillburg, Holland on 21st May.

Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

And here’s the full list of European dates:

How much do Akon tickets cost?

Tickets start at roughly £75 but will vary depending on the venue.

How to get tickets to Akon’s UK and European 2024 tour

General sale tickets will go live at 10am today (Friday 9th February). You can find all the UK dates at Ticketmaster and all the European dates at Live Nation.

We don’t want you to be missing out – so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

